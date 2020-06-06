Zizo Tshwete applauds her son's fighting spirit after Covid-19 test

Life in the “new normal” seems to be quite the challenge for South African parents as many of them have to readjust to raising their children in the pandemic. Just ask TV personality Zizo Tshwete, who had to be strong for her son as he underwent a Covid-19 test.

The TV personality told her Instagram followers about her son's recent dental operation which required him to undergo a test to check whether he hadn't contracted the virus.

In a heartfelt post, Zizo explained how the process was traumatic for him but she was proud to witness the “fighting spirit” her son possessed.

“It’s been a rough few days for the little man. We’re getting ready to go to theatre for a dental procedure he needs done.

“The last step was him having to go for a Covid-19 test as a precaution yesterday. We are grateful that he is 100% healthy.”