DJ Warras on the rise of Covid-19 cases: I pray we are ready for the spike

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Warras joined author Khaya Dlanga's conversation about the spread of the virus.

Khaya said SA handled the pandemic well at first but the curve was “getting worse” and creeping up, making Mzansi among the worst affected countries.

Warras added that infections would “spike sharply soon” if projections were to be believed.

“It’s back to work back to school etc, so I pray we are ready for that spike,” he added.

He said that country had prepared itself for the rise in cases but now it was time to see how ready we are.

“It took eight weeks to get ready, many sacrifices were made by millions of South Africans, now that readiness will be tested,” he added.