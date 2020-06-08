TshisaLIVE

‘Y’all can’t wait to see me die’- Emtee is gatvol of people lying about him

08 June 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee says he is tired of lies being spread about him.
Emtee says he is tired of lies being spread about him.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

Emtee is gatvol of his critics always spreading lies about him and has claimed that they would like nothing more than to see him dead.

The rapper has been dragged several times over the last few months but got into his latest war of words this week after he said he would open a loan shark business if he was given money to start a company.

One follower dragged him for it, saying Emtee was just a second ago in the weed business.

Emtee hit back, claiming his haters “just can’t wait to see the day” he dies, but he is unbothered.

“Mxm y’all just can’t wait to see the day I die, huh? Everything I post negative/positive. sometimes I be chillin minding mines, not bothering nobody, and this is how y’all wanna play with me.”

He also denied saying anything about getting into the weed business.

Never said anything about a weed business. I know y’all hate me but you lying.”

Emtee recently admitted to selling weed as a teenager to help feed his family.

“I'm not gangster and I don't mind being one but I'm not. I did things in my past to survive. I sold weed from the age of 17 so I can at least buy bread to bring home. I made more money by myself than with anybody,” he shared on Twitter.

MORE

Emtee & Ambitiouz go head-to-head on the TL

Busiswa asked Ambitiouz to do the right thing by its artists
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Emtee accused of selling out to amapiano - 'You don’t tweet tsibip and tell him that'

Emtee was not here for suggestions he was selling out.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee gets cautious over coronavirus: I’m not passing blunts

Emtee is going to be careful when he blazes up
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X