Pearl Thusi celebrates B-day, remembers her dad

17 May 2020 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pearl Thusi recently turned 32 years old.
Image: Via Instagram

Pearl Thusi's 32nd birthday had traces of sadness because it was the first time the actress had celebrated turning a year older without her daddy.

The actress, who has been scarce on social media, revealed on her birthday that her father had recently died. It was the first birthday the actress was celebrating without her father, Bhekizizwe Thusi.

Fans and industry mates flooded her social media with the best wishes for her day. Pearl thanked them and then went on to her Instagram Stories to share the sad news with her followers.

She broke her silence by saying, “1st one without you daddy”.

The actress has previously shared that her relationship with her father wasn't always great due to some past issues. However, the pair had worked out their differences and it seems like losing him — years after losing her mother — affected her deeply.

Screenshot from Pearl Thusi's IG stories.
Screenshot from Pearl Thusi's IG stories.
Image: Instagram Stories/Pearl Thusi

