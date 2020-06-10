Sarah Langa: ‘I really have no idea how I do so well with my academics'

A sprinkle of good news can go a long way during these trying times and model and influencer Sarah Langa bears testament to that.

While everyone is trying to adapt to the “new normal” way of living, Sarah shared how emotional she gets every time she receives her academic results as it is the only thing going well in her life.

The model and influencer shared the good news of her academic status on Twitter, expressing that she has no idea how she manages to do so well.

“I really have no idea how I do so well with my academics, every time I get my marks I actually break down and cry cause I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s the only thing going well for me even when I'm one hot mess my academics come through.”

Sarah also revealed she had an interest in furthering her studies and getting her PhD in her late 30s.

“This is why I continue with academics [still considering maybe going into my PhD — maybe in my late 30s], not only cause I have a passion for learning but being able to see my academic success has really showed me how I’ve never failed myself and has given me purpose.”