Sarah Langa: ‘I really have no idea how I do so well with my academics'

“Every time I get my marks I actually break down and cry cause I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude ...”

10 June 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Influencer and blogger Sarah Langa Mackay is excited about her academic marks.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Langa Mackay

A sprinkle of good news can go a long way during these trying times and model and influencer Sarah Langa bears testament to that.  

While everyone is trying to adapt to the “new normal” way of living, Sarah shared how emotional she gets every time she receives her academic results as it is the only thing going well in her life.

The model and influencer shared the good news of her academic status on Twitter, expressing that she has no idea how she manages to do so well.

“I really have no idea how I do so well with my academics, every time I get my marks I actually break down and cry cause I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s the only thing going well for me even when I'm one hot mess my academics come through.”

Sarah also revealed she had an interest in furthering her studies and getting her PhD in her late 30s. 

“This is why I continue with academics [still considering maybe going into my PhD — maybe in my late 30s], not only cause I have a passion for learning but being able to see my academic success has really showed me how I’ve never failed myself and has given me purpose.”

Sarah's academic talk became a topic of discussion in December last year, when people called her an “airhead”. 

But she was having none of that from the haters and came out guns blazing telling them she had degrees [plural] and was afraid to flaunt it.

This was after the influencer shared on social media that she had passed her post-grad degree with more than one distinction.

However, people came after her for “lying” about being a Wits graduate. She then clapped back telling the haters their negativity was what kept her going, as she had archived all the hate tweets she had received.

“Angithi y'all were saying I’m a dumb*ss slay queen. Don't forget to add with degrees and distinctions to that while you are at it because while y'all were subtweeting me I searched for you and saved you for this day. Thank you for giving me purpose and drive. If God's will one day I will throw a PhD in there too.”

