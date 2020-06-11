Pearl Modiadie defends Lerato K: Don’t bring others down on my TL!
Media personality Pearl Modiadie has defended Lerato Kganyago after Twitter trolls suggested the TV presenter may end up “divorced after three weeks” like Lerato, if she keeps hiding her relationship.
Lerato surprised many when she issued a statement on social media last month confirming that she and businessman Thami Ndlala had split - two months after they got married.
However, a recent Sunday Sun report claims the split was “bogus” and the couple are still together.
The matter was brought back into the spotlight this week when a critic hijacked Pearl's tweet about her bae, urging her to 'not follow in Lerato's footsteps'.
Feeling that the troll was out of line, Pearl quickly put the hater in check.
“And it has nothing to do with you! Don’t bring other people down on my timeline and comments section. This is a positive space.”
Hide him & you’ll end up like your Collegue, rebontse re go thuse pic.twitter.com/zGQWlwkp0G— Law Student (@Lebes4) June 10, 2020
And it has nothing to do with you! Don’t bring other people down on my timeline and comments section!— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) June 11, 2020
This is a positive space.
Lerato also stepped in to defend herself, claiming the critic was focusing on other people's problems while their own tank was broken.
You are focusing on other people’s problems while Tranka ya gao e kgeigile!!! https://t.co/bejCgm7rqb— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 11, 2020
Earlier this week, Lerato revealed how she had had enough of people apparently talking about her private life and marriage.
In a statement on her Instagram Stories, Lerato claimed that “those involved haven't uttered a word” but the rumours were still being presented as fact.
“I'm going to keep dribbling them,” she added.