Pearl Modiadie defends Lerato K: Don’t bring others down on my TL!

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has defended Lerato Kganyago after Twitter trolls suggested the TV presenter may end up “divorced after three weeks” like Lerato, if she keeps hiding her relationship.

Lerato surprised many when she issued a statement on social media last month confirming that she and businessman Thami Ndlala had split - two months after they got married.

However, a recent Sunday Sun report claims the split was “bogus” and the couple are still together.