Forex scams & panty witchcraft: Fans react to 'wild Rea Tsotella' show
Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella was H-E-C-T-I-C, with host Moshe Ndiki even helping two girls chase a forex trader after he scammed them out of R10k with the promise to make them millionaires.
If you have any social media account, you know how forex traders are always lurking in the DM and even in the comment section looking for people to “join” their get-rich-quick schemes.
Unfortunately for the two girls featured on the confrontational reality show, their forex trainer wasn't really legit.
In fact, the women said the guy made them pay for mentorship and training in trading. But when it was time to do so, he was asking them questions like: “What is Forex?”
Watch the video below.
Two girls were scammed by a Forex Trader who promised to teach them the markets. #ReaTsotellaWednesday tonight 21h30 pic.twitter.com/pRZqzYPxwq— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) June 17, 2020
Meanwhile, in the second segment of the fiery show the story got crazy.
A woman, Miriam, claimed that a man she'd slept with, Sibeko, used her panty — which she somehow left at his place — to bewitch her. Sibeko seemed quite comfortable throwing Miriam under the bus, because as the pair continued to tell their story it was revealed that Sibeko had finished his money while with Miriam and not his missus.
Things went from zero to hundred real quick as the fiery questions flew from one side to the other, with poor Moshe confused as to how the pair found themselves in such a messy situation.
Check the reactions to both segments below:
Its a scam !!! Noone can teach you to make quick buck And wants you to pay R10000 for that #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/ryZDev0Hwf— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) June 17, 2020
Mirriam is going to come for Sibeko n the wife....am not ok!🙁 #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/wR6V91bu4M— Malum'Jobe (@Siphiwe38695944) June 17, 2020
Once they tell you about their lifestyle, cars and houses they've got, just know issa scam #ReaTsotellaWednesday #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/Ot0uaaRE1M— Swar (@Neliswa_Xaba) June 17, 2020
What kind of a mess is this #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/bktj0MVxRT— 🇿🇦Mfundo Majola 🇿🇦 (@SpexMfanaMan) June 17, 2020
Keep marking territories by leaving panties. Ba tlo le sebetsa. #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/0nUyCsG4Np— Buddafly🦋 (@MariaCrazee) June 17, 2020
What is FOREX trading Duh 💁💁 Money gone....#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/KBzo4rj9xH— surprise (@surpriselucas) June 17, 2020
Scam! If want to learn how to trade there are videos on YouTube... #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/eyCwa6uXrJ— E L I Z A B E T H🍑 (@lsg_molonyana) June 17, 2020
Panty story killing me 😂😂😂 honesty #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/w8rvOF5YKK— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) June 17, 2020
Your forex "mentors" are getting money from training not trading #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/34mLEZOsXm— Uyanda Mavi 👑 (@Yaya_Mavi) June 17, 2020
Maseko also plays an role in these witchcraft deeds,yet acting surprised by the panty story now it's the cars buying #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/p6xvoaBYaO— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) June 17, 2020
#ReaTsotellaWednesday There is no shortcut when it comes to Forex Trading. It takes hard work to understand how the market works, from technical to fundamental analysis. Its an individual journey. pic.twitter.com/AVRafO4hb9— Kamogelo Mabuse 🇿🇦 (@Kamogelo_Mabuse) June 17, 2020