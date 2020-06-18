Forex scams & panty witchcraft: Fans react to 'wild Rea Tsotella' show

Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella was H-E-C-T-I-C, with host Moshe Ndiki even helping two girls chase a forex trader after he scammed them out of R10k with the promise to make them millionaires.

If you have any social media account, you know how forex traders are always lurking in the DM and even in the comment section looking for people to “join” their get-rich-quick schemes.

Unfortunately for the two girls featured on the confrontational reality show, their forex trainer wasn't really legit.

In fact, the women said the guy made them pay for mentorship and training in trading. But when it was time to do so, he was asking them questions like: “What is Forex?”

