Forex scams & panty witchcraft: Fans react to 'wild Rea Tsotella' show

18 June 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Wednesday's episodes of Rea Tsotella.
Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella was H-E-C-T-I-C, with host Moshe Ndiki even helping two girls chase a forex trader after he scammed them out of R10k with the promise to make them millionaires.

If you have any social media account, you know how forex traders are always lurking in the DM and even in the comment section looking for people to “join” their get-rich-quick schemes.

Unfortunately for the two girls featured on the confrontational reality show, their forex trainer wasn't really legit.

In fact, the women said the guy made them pay for mentorship and training in trading. But when it was time to do so, he was asking them questions like: “What is Forex?”

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, in the second segment of the fiery show the story got crazy.

A woman, Miriam, claimed that a man she'd slept with, Sibeko, used her panty — which she somehow left at his place — to bewitch her. Sibeko seemed quite comfortable throwing Miriam under the bus, because as the pair continued to tell their story it was revealed that Sibeko had finished his money while with Miriam and not his missus.

Things went from zero to hundred real quick as the fiery questions flew from one side to the other, with poor Moshe confused as to how the pair found themselves in such a messy situation.

Check the reactions to both segments below:

