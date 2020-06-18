Meshack Mavuso joins 'The River'
Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso is making a comeback to the small screen and has joined the cast of hit telenovela The River.
Meshack is best known for acting on Isidingo, Yizo Yizo and Isithembiso but now he joins the telenovela playing the character of Nsizwa who is set to be Kedibone's love interest.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, creative producer Percy Vilakazi expressed great excitement at Meshack joining the show, describing his acting on set as like “watching a master class”.
“I feel honoured, a lot of us grew up watching him on TV. Even when he came on set, everyone was excited to see him. He was already friends with a lot of cast and crew members ... watching him acting is like watching a master class.
As Meshack is set to take on the new role, Percy explained the veteran actor was going to take many by surprise. “He's going to take a lot of people by surprise with his new role. When I told him about the storyline he was convinced by the story hence he joined the show,” he told TshisaLIVE.
TV: New addition to #TheRiver1Magic cast is the veteran actor Meshack Mavuso 🙌🏾— TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) June 17, 2020
One of the most incredible thespian in SA. He is portraying a character of Nsizwa who just arrived in Refilwe & is love struck by Kedibone. Can't wait to see what we have in store. pic.twitter.com/9xf4DFal3E
Since news that Meshack would be joining the show emerged, The River fans were abuzz with excitement over the actor's new role.
Meshack Mavuso has joined #TheRiver1Magic 😭😭😭😭😭— ‘Liv 🌸 (@ShadiMashaba) June 17, 2020
Missed him on my screen
#TheRiver1Magic gets their cast right every single time. So glad to see Meshack Mavuso.— Mawatle Mpuru (@Fleur_Inconnue) June 17, 2020
As exciting as the news is, the show, however, recently had to shut down production a month after returning to set after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind the popular show, confirmed that they have halted shooting and the cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate while the necessary health protocols are being implemented.
“After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation. They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives,” read the statement.