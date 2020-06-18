Meshack Mavuso joins 'The River'

Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso is making a comeback to the small screen and has joined the cast of hit telenovela The River.

Meshack is best known for acting on Isidingo, Yizo Yizo and Isithembiso but now he joins the telenovela playing the character of Nsizwa who is set to be Kedibone's love interest.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, creative producer Percy Vilakazi expressed great excitement at Meshack joining the show, describing his acting on set as like “watching a master class”.

“I feel honoured, a lot of us grew up watching him on TV. Even when he came on set, everyone was excited to see him. He was already friends with a lot of cast and crew members ... watching him acting is like watching a master class.

As Meshack is set to take on the new role, Percy explained the veteran actor was going to take many by surprise. “He's going to take a lot of people by surprise with his new role. When I told him about the storyline he was convinced by the story hence he joined the show,” he told TshisaLIVE.