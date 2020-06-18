TshisaLIVE

Meshack Mavuso joins 'The River'

18 June 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Meshack Mavuso is making a comeback to the small screen.
Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso is making a comeback to the small screen and has joined the cast of hit telenovela The River.

Meshack is best known for acting on Isidingo, Yizo Yizo and Isithembiso but now he joins the telenovela playing the character of Nsizwa who is set to be Kedibone's love interest.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, creative producer Percy Vilakazi expressed great excitement at Meshack joining the show, describing his acting on set as like “watching a master class”.

“I feel honoured, a lot of us grew up watching him on TV. Even when he came on set, everyone was excited to see him. He was already friends with a lot of cast and crew members ... watching him acting is like watching a master class.

As Meshack is set to take on the new role, Percy explained the veteran actor was going to take many by surprise. “He's going to take a lot of people by surprise with his new role. When I told him about the storyline he was convinced by the story hence he joined the show,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Since news that Meshack would be joining the show emerged, The River fans were abuzz with excitement over the actor's new role.

As exciting as the news is, the show, however, recently had to shut down production a month after returning to set after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Tshedza Pictures, the production house behind the popular show, confirmed that they have halted shooting and the cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate while the necessary health protocols are being implemented.

“After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation. They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives,” read the statement.

