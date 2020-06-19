Pearl Thusi has a message for abusive men: Recognise that you have a problem

Just days ago, the Queen Sono actress called on young people to take a stand against femicide and abuse of women and children.

Pearl brought attention to today's struggle of women and children being at the centre of abuse, saying that something needed to be done by this generation.

The actress took to Instagram in honour of the youth involved in the June 16 1976 Soweto student uprising to address the issues faced in the country, questioning whether people were willing to die to get justice.

With a picture of the Soweto uprising, Pearl captioned her post saying, “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The powers that be may have changed, but the struggle continues.

“Women are killed. Police are still specifically violent with black people. Are we a generation willing to die for justice? Or are we willing to watch our fellow citizens, especially women and children, be abused and murdered by our very own?”