Atandwa Kani gatvol of people criticising Black Lives Matter

As the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues to dominate the socials over the brutal killing of American man George Floyd, actor Atandwa Kani has expressed he's got no time for people who aren't able to comprehend the movement.

The actor, who's been vocal about being black and proud, shared his views and sentiments on certain people not understanding the #BLM movement.

Taking to Twitter, Atandwa said he was going to "lose it" if he hears another person say the words, “What I don't get about the Black Lives Matter movement...”