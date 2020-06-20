TshisaLIVE

Atandwa Kani gatvol of people criticising Black Lives Matter

'The next time I hear, 'What I don’t get about the BLM movement,' I will lose my damn mind. Go to hell!'

20 June 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Atandwa Kani has no time for people who don't get the Black Lives Matter movement.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

As the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues to dominate the socials over the brutal killing of American man George Floyd, actor Atandwa Kani has expressed he's got no time for people who aren't able to comprehend the movement.

The actor, who's been vocal about being black and proud, shared his views and sentiments on certain people not understanding the #BLM movement.

Taking to Twitter, Atandwa said he was going to "lose it" if he hears another person say the words, “What I don't get about the Black Lives Matter movement...”

The actor also gave some advice on being proud and taking ownership of being black.

Last month, Atandwa lifted the lid on what it takes for him to live out his acting dream in the US.

With most parts of the world under lockdown and self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Atandwa went on a young Instagram LIVE on Artists Corner TV with fellow actor Thapelo Mokoena sharing more insight on how he was pushing his acting dream in the US.  

“I've always had the dream to come to New York because of the theatre. In the US, there are a lot more opportunities. So I started availing myself more on international work.”

