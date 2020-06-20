D'banj takes legal action over sexual assault claims

Nigerian superstar D’banj has broken his silence on allegations of sexual assault levelled against him last week, revealing that he is taking legal action against his accuser.

The star made headlines last week when it was claimed he had entered a woman's hotel room and allegedly assaulted her.

The star did not respond to the allegations at the time but on Tuesday issued a statement on social media, confirming he had taken legal action against the person who made the accusations.

He also called the allegations “lies from the pit of hell”.

Sharing a picture of a lawyer's letter demanding a public apology from the accuser, the muso said he had chosen not to address it publicly before because the incident “is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me”.

“I would like to state that this accusation is false and ludicrous and I have handed (the matter) over to my legal team, while the Nigerian police is investigating the criminal aspect of it.”

He said that it hurt to address the rumours while preparing to mourn the second anniversary of his son's death.

“It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel. This well-timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss,” he added.

The singer and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow lost their 13-month-old son in a drowning accident on June 24, 2018. According to Pulse Nigeria the incident happened at the couple's home.