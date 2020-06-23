TshisaLIVE

Babalwa weighs in on Orania debate: 'Sies, it makes me want to puke!'

23 June 2020 - 12:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babalwa Mneno has some thoughts on ANC leadership.
Babalwa Mneno has some thoughts on ANC leadership.
Image: Via Instagram

Model and socialite Babalwa Mneno added her voice to the flood of questions around Orania's continued existence, expressing her disgust.  

Orania is an Afrikaner-only SA town located along the Orange River in the  Karoo region of the country’s Northern Cape province. The existence of the town has left many hot and bothered for years now, though nothing has been done about it.

Babalwa said the thought of Orania nauseated her. She said this in response to the post tweeted by politician Panyaza Lesufi about how Orania is a “betrayal of the call for a truly non racial SA”.

Sies! I just almost puked! How can ANC government allow this madness,” she said.

Babalwa isn't the first celebrity to share her thoughts on Orania, just a few weeks ago rapper Gigi Lamayne also asked how it was possible, 26 years into a democracy, for a place like Orania to exist.

As we watch #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatters #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeforCollinsKhosa I wonder if we realise that it is now more than ever that we must assess the strength in our unity. How does Orania still exist?” she asked.

MORE

Babalwa slammed for 'partying' under lockdown

It all started when snaps and videos of Barbz seemingly at a party went viral on social media
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Babalwa Mneno weighs in on US police brutality amid George Floyd death outrage

"I’ve stopped sympathising with African Americans and the extreme brutality by white cops"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Free coronavirus testing' scam reminds Babalwa of when her home was robbed

If people knock, saying they are providing free testing, don't open.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Babalwa believes Black Coffee & Bonang don’t deserve to stand in visa queues

Gasp! What foolery is this? Black Coffee and Bonang don't have diplomatic passports.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days! TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  3. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh: I’ve had death threats, my home's been petrol bombed and I’ve been ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene falls victim to R5.5k international scam overseas TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X