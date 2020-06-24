TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa: 'It took me 10 years to really crack the SA music industry'

24 June 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa says he has the industry on lock.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

Music producer DJ Maphorisa has BEEN in the entertainment industry, and believes that after more than 10 years he finally has it on lock.

The star's list of hits are longer than a winter's night but the star took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim that it had taken him a decade to finally crack the industry.

Now that he has got the master key, he is collecting coins like Super Mario.

Fans were all here for the flex and urged him to not let his haters rest.

The star has been serving flames with DJ Kabza de Small and earlier in the week spoke about passing on the baton to younger artists.

I've proven myself. I am a real producer. Now it's time to give other kids a chance. Princess x TNS was supposed to be holding the game now but, eish, people are still finding themselves. I said to Kabza let's partner 50/50 he said Ya lets f**k it up,” he said, announcing yet another new project.

He is ready to ride off into the sunshine with his name on top of the pile and reminded fans earlier this year to always put respect on his name.

And in case you need any convincing, he dropped a list of his hits late last year.

