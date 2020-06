DJ Maphorisa: 'It took me 10 years to really crack the SA music industry'

Fans were all here for the flex and urged him to not let his haters rest.

The star has been serving flames with DJ Kabza de Small and earlier in the week spoke about passing on the baton to younger artists.

“I've proven myself. I am a real producer. Now it's time to give other kids a chance. Princess x TNS was supposed to be holding the game now but, eish, people are still finding themselves. I said to Kabza let's partner 50/50 he said Ya lets f**k it up,” he said, announcing yet another new project.

He is ready to ride off into the sunshine with his name on top of the pile and reminded fans earlier this year to always put respect on his name.

And in case you need any convincing, he dropped a list of his hits late last year.