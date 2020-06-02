Maphorisa shuts down Prince Kaybee collab talks: 'He needs to make at least 40 hits, he's a small boy'
DJ Maphorisa has shut down all suggestions of ever collaborating with Prince Kaybee — apparently because he believes Kaybee is not in his league.
According to Phori, Prince Kaybee needs to make about 40 hit songs before Maphorisa can even consider working with him.
“He needs to make at least 40 hits, he is a small boy,” he said.
The request for a collaboration was made by tweeps who reasoned that the two talented music makers needed to put their differences aside for the greater good.
But Maphorisa made it clear that he wasn't about that life.
In ur mind 🧠 he needs to make at least 40 hits, ke small boy https://t.co/PnWXevtTMy— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) June 1, 2020
Phori also didn't like the insinuation by some tweeps that he was “jealous” of Prince. So obvs, he took a jab at his music-making skills.
He even suggested that Prince Kaybee's skills at making cross-over music were questionable.
wats special about him?— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) June 1, 2020
Cross Over Music lol he must ask Coffee how to do it 😂 https://t.co/qeTk5SjEjj
Do i look like iam mafikizolo https://t.co/nidHypJrZI pic.twitter.com/aXivFZwmQa— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) June 1, 2020
The pair got into a spicy war of words in February, when Maphorisa made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.