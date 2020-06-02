Maphorisa shuts down Prince Kaybee collab talks: 'He needs to make at least 40 hits, he's a small boy'

DJ Maphorisa has shut down all suggestions of ever collaborating with Prince Kaybee — apparently because he believes Kaybee is not in his league.

According to Phori, Prince Kaybee needs to make about 40 hit songs before Maphorisa can even consider working with him.

“He needs to make at least 40 hits, he is a small boy,” he said.

The request for a collaboration was made by tweeps who reasoned that the two talented music makers needed to put their differences aside for the greater good.

But Maphorisa made it clear that he wasn't about that life.