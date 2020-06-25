Pearl Thusi not fazed by xenophobia nickname

Actress Pearl Thusi has lifted the lid on how she's not bothered by “xenophobic people” who have now dubbed her “Mama Africa”.

The actress revealed her sentiments on the nickname on Twitter, saying the name was actually a compliment to her.

In a tweet that got Pearl smiling back at her trolls, the Queen Sono star thanked the person who once remarked that she was going about acting like she was “Mama Africa” .