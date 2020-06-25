TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi not fazed by xenophobia nickname

'Thank you to whoever said “she thinks she’s Mama Africa”, because now everyone is calling me Mama Africa’

25 June 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi keeps rising above the shade.
Pearl Thusi keeps rising above the shade.
Image: Pearl Thusi/ Instagram

Actress Pearl Thusi has lifted the lid on how she's not bothered by “xenophobic people” who have now dubbed her “Mama Africa”. 

The actress revealed her sentiments on the nickname on Twitter, saying the name was actually a compliment to her.

In a tweet that got Pearl smiling back at her trolls, the Queen Sono star thanked the person who once remarked that she was going about acting like she was “Mama Africa” .

She also revealed how she always liked to see xenophobic people not having anything to say after she was done trolling them for their wrongful ways.  

“Trolling the xenophobic peeps is fun, I won't lie,” she added.

To show how loud and proud she was about being African and unity among African countries, Pearl shared a video which showcases the amount of African talent on Netflix.

Pearl has in recent weeks spoken out on xenophobia in SA and called for South Africans to treat their fellow African brothers and sisters with respect.

“Killing African nationals who reside in SA is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with,” she said on Twitter this month.

While many defended her, others believed Pearl was coming from a place of “privilege” and “incited violence”.

Weighing in on the battle between her fans and critics online, Pearl said she was not afraid of hashtags, name-calling and personal attacks.

MORE

Pearl Thusi has a message for abusive men: Recognise that you have a problem

'The first step to healing and being a better person is recognising that you have a problem’
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Pearl Thusi: 'Are we a generation willing to die for justice?'

' ... or are we willing to watch our fellow citizens, especially women and children, be abused and murdered by our very own?’
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Pearl Thusi stands firm, tells SA to 'direct your anger towards the government'

"Direct you anger towards the government that made promises to you!" she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

OPINION | #BlackLivesMatter, but our brothers and sisters' lives matter too!

When it comes to racism - or almost any other injustice, for that matter - we're ready to mobilise, and rightfully so. But why don't we channel that ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t get over Big Boy's comments about Leshole TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity delivers stinging clapback to bodyshamer TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Leon Schuster on Showmax pulling his films: We are too obsessed with colour TshisaLIVE
  5. Zenande causes debate with ‘body shaming’ pregnancy advice clapback TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
X