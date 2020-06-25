Pearl Thusi not fazed by xenophobia nickname
'Thank you to whoever said “she thinks she’s Mama Africa”, because now everyone is calling me Mama Africa’
Actress Pearl Thusi has lifted the lid on how she's not bothered by “xenophobic people” who have now dubbed her “Mama Africa”.
The actress revealed her sentiments on the nickname on Twitter, saying the name was actually a compliment to her.
In a tweet that got Pearl smiling back at her trolls, the Queen Sono star thanked the person who once remarked that she was going about acting like she was “Mama Africa” .
Thank you to whoever said “she thinks she’s Mama Africa” because now everyone is calling me Mama Africa 🥰🥰🥰🥰— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 23, 2020
She also revealed how she always liked to see xenophobic people not having anything to say after she was done trolling them for their wrongful ways.
“Trolling the xenophobic peeps is fun, I won't lie,” she added.
To show how loud and proud she was about being African and unity among African countries, Pearl shared a video which showcases the amount of African talent on Netflix.
#AFRICAOnNetflix .— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 23, 2020
IM SO PROUD OF THIS!!! AFRICA UNITING THROUGH ART, STORIES AND PASSION!!!
Our stories are magic. Our stories are culture. Our stories are history. Our stories are the future… Our stories are Made by Africans, Watched by the World. pic.twitter.com/x1myt5XQgk
Pearl has in recent weeks spoken out on xenophobia in SA and called for South Africans to treat their fellow African brothers and sisters with respect.
“Killing African nationals who reside in SA is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with,” she said on Twitter this month.
While many defended her, others believed Pearl was coming from a place of “privilege” and “incited violence”.
Weighing in on the battle between her fans and critics online, Pearl said she was not afraid of hashtags, name-calling and personal attacks.