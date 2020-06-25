TshisaLIVE

'The character was written for me' - Sizwe Dhlomo says he turned down Rhythm City role

25 June 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sizwe Dhlomo was nearly a soapie star.
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was quarter to becoming a soapie star, revealing this week that he once turned down the role of Sbu on Rhythm City.

Sbu, played by Lungile Radu, was a firm fan favourite on the show, but Siz said the character was originally written for him.

Responding to a fans query, Sizwe said he turned it down because he was not interested in an acting career.

You know the role on the e.tv soapie from about twelve years ago? Character name Suffocate? That role was written for me but when the director approached me, I told him acting wasn’t my thing. True story,” later clarifying that he meant Sbu, not Suffocate.”

He admitted that he had not watched the show and would “definitely not” reconsider.

The star has instead carved out a career as an MC, businessman and TV presenter.

He recently joined radio station Power 98.7, and allayed fears that he had left news channel Newzroom Afrika as a result.

When asked if he was still at the station, he confirmed he was and said he was just “not doing any shows right now”. 

