'The character was written for me' - Sizwe Dhlomo says he turned down Rhythm City role

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was quarter to becoming a soapie star, revealing this week that he once turned down the role of Sbu on Rhythm City.

Sbu, played by Lungile Radu, was a firm fan favourite on the show, but Siz said the character was originally written for him.

Responding to a fans query, Sizwe said he turned it down because he was not interested in an acting career.

“You know the role on the e.tv soapie from about twelve years ago? Character name Suffocate? That role was written for me but when the director approached me, I told him acting wasn’t my thing. True story,” later clarifying that he meant Sbu, not Suffocate.”