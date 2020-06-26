TshisaLIVE

'It's long overdue'- Big Nuz have reunited, and there could be a reality show on the cards

26 June 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Big Nuz's Mampintsha and Danger have reunited.
Image: Via Mampintsha's Instagram

One of Mzansi's biggest music groups, Big Nuz, are set to make a comeback after its members smoked the peace pipe.

The group, which consists of Danger and Mampintsha, have now buried the hatchet, after falling out when Mampintsha started his own record label West Ink.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Tira confirmed the news and claimed they were making plans about how Big Nuz would be reintroduced to Mzansi.

“Well, I’m excited long overdue ... people wanted them together for a long time but I’m glad it’s finally happening.”

Tira revealed that they would start doing some work in August.

“I’m sure we will start recording in August, we are still to decide on which company we are going to use or perhaps a joint venture ... we need to iron that out. So far ... I’m glad we’re all on the same page.”

When asked whether he was responsible for having the two back together, Tira said, “Not that I’m the one responsible, obviously the guys had their own things that they wanted to do but they are still releasing their solo project ... the timing is just right.”

Tira lifted the lid on future plans with Big Nuz, even hinting at the possibility of a reality show.

“We want to do a concert together ... it’s in the plan with the album, the performance of the new music, we are also looking into a reality show on the making of the music.”

Danger, earlier this week confirmed to Sunday Sun that he and Mampintsha were reunited and working together.

“We started this group as brothers. We can't give up like that. Big Nuz represented uMlazi and Kwaito fans. We have to keep the legacy of the group and to respect R Mashesha by continuing with the job even after he passed on.”

To show how the two have made amends, Danger took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a “behind the screens look” at a music video for the song What Time Is It, with Babes and Mampintsha.

In 2018, the group split, with Tira explaining that the company would no longer take bookings or answer enquiries about the group.

As the group members traded shade over the split, Danger announced that he was launching his own record and entertainment company, 108 Entertainment.

