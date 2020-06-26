TshisaLIVE

‘This world is full of bullies’- Sho Madjozi and Burna Boy slug it out over 'pulled' remix

26 June 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sho Madjozi and Burna Boy exchanged some hectic words on the TL.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi x Instagram/Burna Boy

Nigerian musician Burna Boy and Sho Madjozi got into a war of words on Thursday after the SA rapper blamed Burna for their remix suddenly being taken off of streaming services.

Sho claimed in a long Twitter thread that Burna and his label were responsible for taking down the remix of Stormzy’s Own It, in which she was featured.

“For those asking where the Own It remix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna Boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately. Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem," she said in the tweet.

Own It originally featured only Ed Sheeran and Burna. A remix featuring Sho was released in May, but has now been removed from streaming services.

Sho went on to explain that the song was coincidentally taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna and Stormzy and four other male international artists.

The John Cena hitmaker won the award for Best New International Act in 2019, and mentioned that she and Burna were cool last year at the awards. Which is why his alleged actions confused her.

“Well, I guess it’s a good sign if manna shook. Last year BB and I were cool at the BETs. I guess everyone thought this little girl isn’t a threat, now same category? It’s shaking.”

“In the words of the great Toni Morrison: ‘If you can only be tall because someone else is on their knees, then you have a serious problem.’ This world is full of bullies. If I leave any message at all from the life I’ve lived, I hope it’s to not be discouraged and to not be intimidated. To stay loving, kind and honest in the face of cruelty."

Sho's claims got a lot of attention on the TL, and when Burna saw her tweets he responded, denying malicious intentions on his part.

He said the song being taken down may have something to do with it not being cleared properly by his label.

Own It is not my song. If my voice is on it, however, it should have been properly cleared. If the remix wasn’t cleared with the label (Atlantic US) it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BETs!”

However, Sho isn't totally convinced.

