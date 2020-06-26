‘This world is full of bullies’- Sho Madjozi and Burna Boy slug it out over 'pulled' remix

Own It originally featured only Ed Sheeran and Burna. A remix featuring Sho was released in May, but has now been removed from streaming services.

Sho went on to explain that the song was coincidentally taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna and Stormzy and four other male international artists.

The John Cena hitmaker won the award for Best New International Act in 2019, and mentioned that she and Burna were cool last year at the awards. Which is why his alleged actions confused her.

“Well, I guess it’s a good sign if manna shook. Last year BB and I were cool at the BETs. I guess everyone thought this little girl isn’t a threat, now same category? It’s shaking.”

“In the words of the great Toni Morrison: ‘If you can only be tall because someone else is on their knees, then you have a serious problem.’ This world is full of bullies. If I leave any message at all from the life I’ve lived, I hope it’s to not be discouraged and to not be intimidated. To stay loving, kind and honest in the face of cruelty."