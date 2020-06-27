TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping

27 June 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle's home is looking great.
DJ Zinhle's home is looking great.
Image: DJ ZInhle via Instagram

DJ Zinhle is not only one of the continent's best DJs but also one hell of a home decorator.

The star has never been shy to give fans a glimpse of her home, and this week put her balcony front and centre.

While many of us just stick a braai in the corner and label the job as done, Zinhle has been working hard to make her balcony into an incredible lounge.

It includes wicker couches, wooden tables and potted plants galore.

She posted the results on Instagram, impressing fans and making many wish the lockdown was over so they could visit.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

#HomeDecor 🏡

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

And here's some other images of her place:

View this post on Instagram

🌹 🥀 #closet

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤💣

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

X