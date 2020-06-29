TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo urges woman struggling with suicidal thoughts to 'keep fighting'

'Those babies need you, sisi. You are their world'

29 June 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Kelly Khumalo offered comfort and advice to a mother who was contemplating ending her life.
Kelly Khumalo offered comfort and advice to a mother who was contemplating ending her life.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has comforted many fans with her music, and the singer recently offered words of encouragement to a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The star shared her words of comfort on Twitter after the woman revealed she was contemplating killing herself, but couldn't because she didn't want her children to be motherless.

The woman's tweet went viral, with many people sending “love and light” to the distressed mother.

Kelly reminded the woman that her children needed her, and asked what life would be for them should she die.

“I might not know your pain, but I know life doesn’t give us what we deserve but what we fight for. So keep fighting.”

“Fighting” is something Kelly knows very well. The songstress has had her fair share of jabs from the public as rumours around her work and private life continue to swirl.

In September, she told TshisaLIVE she was tired of sitting back and letting people continue to paint her in a bad light. In her latest song, Undithatha Kancinci, Kelly revealed how she was claiming back her power.

“I finally met myself. I met the woman that I am, the highly gifted woman that I am. I'm done downplaying it. I know I am powerful. I know I am beautiful, I know I am resilient.”

Kelly Khumalo on conquering 'everything meant to destroy her'

"I think I have also mastered the rare skill of making lemon juice when lemons are thrown at me."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Kelly Khumalo: I don’t know how I feel about my kids going back to school

Kelly Khumalo has opened up about the uncertainty of sending her children to school
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Six 'raw & real' Khanyi Mbau quotes from THAT interview err’body’s talking about!

Khanyi Mbau fans were left STANNING hard on the social streets!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo slams irresponsible alcohol drinkers violating lockdown rules: Sibadala!

"What's so hard about getting drunk in your house?" Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi hits back at criticism that he shouldn’t joke about the taxi strike ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Bring the coins! Zodwa Wabantu pic to be auctioned for R150k TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Cassper gear up for boxing match: Here’s how they are preparing TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Nasty C wins over global audience with this 'Late Night with Seth ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X