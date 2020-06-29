Kelly Khumalo urges woman struggling with suicidal thoughts to 'keep fighting'

Kelly Khumalo has comforted many fans with her music, and the singer recently offered words of encouragement to a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The star shared her words of comfort on Twitter after the woman revealed she was contemplating killing herself, but couldn't because she didn't want her children to be motherless.

The woman's tweet went viral, with many people sending “love and light” to the distressed mother.

Kelly reminded the woman that her children needed her, and asked what life would be for them should she die.

“I might not know your pain, but I know life doesn’t give us what we deserve but what we fight for. So keep fighting.”