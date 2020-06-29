Kelly Khumalo urges woman struggling with suicidal thoughts to 'keep fighting'
'Those babies need you, sisi. You are their world'
Kelly Khumalo has comforted many fans with her music, and the singer recently offered words of encouragement to a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.
The star shared her words of comfort on Twitter after the woman revealed she was contemplating killing herself, but couldn't because she didn't want her children to be motherless.
The woman's tweet went viral, with many people sending “love and light” to the distressed mother.
Kelly reminded the woman that her children needed her, and asked what life would be for them should she die.
“I might not know your pain, but I know life doesn’t give us what we deserve but what we fight for. So keep fighting.”
Danica 🤗🤗🤗🤗 💔, those babies need you sisi, you are their world. Imagine what life would be for them without you. I might not know your pain, but I know that life doesn’t give us what we deserve but what we fight for. So keep fighting ❤️ https://t.co/vL69sJ63Bj— Controversy Gin (@KellyKhumaloZA) June 28, 2020
“Fighting” is something Kelly knows very well. The songstress has had her fair share of jabs from the public as rumours around her work and private life continue to swirl.
In September, she told TshisaLIVE she was tired of sitting back and letting people continue to paint her in a bad light. In her latest song, Undithatha Kancinci, Kelly revealed how she was claiming back her power.
“I finally met myself. I met the woman that I am, the highly gifted woman that I am. I'm done downplaying it. I know I am powerful. I know I am beautiful, I know I am resilient.”