'It feels good to finally have a music family,' says Sho Madjozi on signing to US label

01 July 2020 - 10:00
Sho Madjozi has joined the likes of superstar rappers Future and Travis Scott at Epic Records US.
Sho Madjozi has become the only South African act in North America to join US label Epic Records' esteemed roster, which includes superstar rappers Future and Travis Scott.

It didn't take Sho too long to gracefully recover from having lost out on a 2020 BET award to Burna Boy because sis announced her big news on Tuesday that left her Twitter page wobbly. 

Sho thanked her tons of supporters for the unwavering support. 

Eisan! My Twitter keeps crashing. Thank you guys for all the love. Did so much stuff all by myself it feels good to finally have a music family,” she said.

Chairman and CEO of the label Sylvia Rhone sang Sho's praises in a statement, saying the label was “honoured” to have her as one of their own.

“African artists are enjoying an unprecedented level of visibility in music and Sho Madjozi is beautifully waving the flag for South Africa. She's bold, brilliant and remarkably talented and her music embodies all that is special about her homeland. We're honoured to have her as the newest member of the Epic family,” Sylvia said.

Ain't no doubt that sis is super ecstatic.

Fans flooded her TL with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the future!

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
