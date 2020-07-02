TshisaLIVE

Somizi on criticism: 'Imagine if I apologised for the talents I've been blessed with?'

'... what would have happened to me if I listened to the haters?'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
02 July 2020 - 15:00
Somizi has addressed the criticism he has received over the course of his career.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

As the storm around his latest cooking talk show rages on, Somizi has penned an open letter addressing criticism and those who may not be as “strong and thick-skinned” as he is.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the Idols SA judge shared a message to those who found themselves bogged down by hate, saying that it's important to not give up on your goal and “distinguish between a hateful or jealousy driven or constructive criticism".

He brought it back to his own life, asking what would have happened if he had let the hate stop him from grabbing every opportunity he got.

“Imagine if I believed everyone I heard or (everything I) was told? Where would I be?” he asked.

He then recounted all the gigs he had got since Sarafina, saying he never would have landed them if he was apologetic about his talents.

“Imagine if I apologised for the many talents I've been blessed with? I would have ended in Sarafina. I'd never have choreographed Miss SA, Miss World, the World Cup opening and closing ceremonies). I'd never have hosted the Samas three times in a row.

“I never would have been a judge on Idols SA, a radio host on Metro FM, the face of a make-up brand, an author, singer, entrepreneur, TV presenter."

Somizi also revealed that he is working on a cookbook and said he will continue to do anything he wants.

The star dominated the Twitter trends list earlier this week after he announced his latest project, a cook/talk show.

While some were excited at the project, others accused him of being “greedy”. They said there were other “far more deserving” chefs that could have landed cooking shows.

Somizi responded to the criticism, saying that his haters forget the work he has put in.

They just need to put in the work to even be in the same conversation as Somizi. You forget that this man has hustled and put in the work for decades. Somizi wasn't built in a day.”

