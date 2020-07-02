Somizi on criticism: 'Imagine if I apologised for the talents I've been blessed with?'

As the storm around his latest cooking talk show rages on, Somizi has penned an open letter addressing criticism and those who may not be as “strong and thick-skinned” as he is.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the Idols SA judge shared a message to those who found themselves bogged down by hate, saying that it's important to not give up on your goal and “distinguish between a hateful or jealousy driven or constructive criticism".

He brought it back to his own life, asking what would have happened if he had let the hate stop him from grabbing every opportunity he got.

“Imagine if I believed everyone I heard or (everything I) was told? Where would I be?” he asked.

He then recounted all the gigs he had got since Sarafina, saying he never would have landed them if he was apologetic about his talents.

“Imagine if I apologised for the many talents I've been blessed with? I would have ended in Sarafina. I'd never have choreographed Miss SA, Miss World, the World Cup opening and closing ceremonies). I'd never have hosted the Samas three times in a row.

“I never would have been a judge on Idols SA, a radio host on Metro FM, the face of a make-up brand, an author, singer, entrepreneur, TV presenter."