Only I could do a cooking show like this: Somizi dishes the details

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo delighted his food-loving fans this week when announced on Instagram that his long-awaited cooking show will finally be hitting our screens.

Called Dinner at Somizi's, it'll premiere on DStv's 1 Magic on July 10, and will feature the quirky media personality cooking and chatting with a host of A-list guests.

We asked Somizi to dish about what — and who — he'll be bringing to the table as he officially turns celeb chef:

Where does your love of cooking come from?

It comes from my childhood. I grew up in a large, large family. I lived with my aunts, my uncles, my granny, my mother, my father, my siblings, my cousins — it was like 24 of us and the stove was always on. But more than anything, my dad was the main cook for the entire family. He had the pizazz and he made it look fun and very entertaining.

What about Dinner at Somizi’s are you most excited about?

What I’m most excited about is that I finally have a cooking show! I’ve always wanted to have a cooking show, but more than anything when my fans asked [me to do one], it gave me more confidence.

I watch a lot of cooking shows and I always see a gap for what I would be bringing [to the table] that has never been done before.