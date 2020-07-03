'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table after August Alsina 'affair'

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on August Alsina's claims that the pair had an affair, telling fans that “some healing” needs to happen and she is ready to talk it out.

The star found herself in the middle of a social media storm this week when August confirmed he had an affair with Jada and had her husband's blessing. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing,” he claimed.

According to Vulture, Jada's reps denied the claims, labelling them as “absolutely not true”.

Jada finally broke her silence on the matter, taking to Twitter on Thursday to call for “healing”.

“There's some healing that needs to happen. So I'm bringing myself to the Red Table,” she wrote.