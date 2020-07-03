TshisaLIVE

'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table after August Alsina 'affair'

03 July 2020 - 08:30
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to talk.
Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on August Alsina's claims that the pair had an affair, telling fans that “some healing” needs to happen and she is ready to talk it out.

The star found herself in the middle of a social media storm this week when August confirmed he had an affair with Jada and had her husband's blessing. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing,” he claimed.

According to Vulture, Jada's reps denied the claims, labelling them as “absolutely not true”.

Jada finally broke her silence on the matter, taking to Twitter on Thursday to call for “healing”.

“There's some healing that needs to happen. So I'm bringing myself to the Red Table,” she wrote.

The Red Table Talk is an online talk show hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. It premiered in 2018 as a platform to talk candidly about sex, relationships, addiction and social issues.

Jada has previously addressed rumours that she was in an open marriage with Will, telling HuffPost in 2013 that she had told her husband that he could do whatever he wants as long as he can look at himself in the mirror without regret.

“I’ve always told Will: ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK'. Because, at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be. That’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

The internet again went into meltdown mode at the thought of Jada taking herself to the Red Table Talk, and memes mocking the star kept flooding in on Twitter.

