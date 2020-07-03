WATCH | 'I loved it' - Somizi gets his first Botox

Idols SA judge Somizi is all about looking glam, and recently had his first Botox treatment to make sure his face looks in tip-top shape.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about his struggles with his skin and give fans a glimpse of how he keeps it all under control.

He posted a series of videos of himself undergoing skin treatment and his very first Botox.

In one of the clips, a doctor can be seen injecting a small needle resembling a botox syringe into Somizi's eyebrows.

Despite the needles and having to stay still, Somizi said he loved the procedure.