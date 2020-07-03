TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I loved it' - Somizi gets his first Botox

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
03 July 2020 - 12:00
Somizi is all the glam.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Idols SA judge Somizi is all about looking glam, and recently had his first Botox treatment to make sure his face looks in tip-top shape.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about his struggles with his skin and give fans a glimpse of how he keeps it all under control.

He posted a series of videos of himself undergoing skin treatment and his very first Botox.

In one of the clips, a doctor can be seen injecting a small needle resembling a botox syringe into Somizi's eyebrows.

Despite the needles and having to stay still, Somizi said he loved the procedure.

Somizi's friend Khanyi Mbau shared her delight at Somizi getting the procedure, while minister Lindiwe Zulu asked for the doctor's number.

Speaking to Bona in 2016, Somizi shared his anti-ageing secrets, saying he looks after himself and doesn't let hater negativity get to him.

“My secret to looking so young is that I am a happy person. I am a positive person. I am not negative or pessimistic. I am not judgmental. Every aspect of negativity adds a wrinkle to your face.”

