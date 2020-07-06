Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala
The bond between Somizi Mhlongo and his mother, legendary actress Mary Twala, has never been a secret.
The TV personality has always spoken fondly about his mother, openly celebrating her and thanking her for being his role model.
He said he celebrates her every day, and that he knew her love for him was "unconditional".
Twala died on Saturday, aged 80.
Tributes for the actress, who became a household name after starring in several theatre and film productions, have been pouring in since news of her death was confirmed.
Here are just six moments from the pair that illustrates the bond between mom and son.
"She is a legend"
View this post on Instagram
#WCW MY MOM. recently honored at the Mbokodo awards for Lifetime achievement. Probably her 8th. My role model. If I can achieve half her success in my lifetime I wud have made it in life. So that means I’m still in 25% from the starting line. Nothing and no one beats the her work ethic and professionalism. Legend
Spoiling mom
Surprise days
View this post on Instagram
So my mom just called me to ask what the plans are for tomorrow. I told her to just be ready in the morning. She says ok goodnight I love u I say I love u too and hang up. After that call I felt so good and grateful that I still have a mother u can still give me that call on the eve of Mother’s Day. And there’s someone out there who will never have that call and wishes for it. And there’s someone out there who has a mother and ignores that call. Let’s appreciate and love love them coz they only happen once in our lifetime. Bayahlupha bona shemmm but we wasn’t exist without them. I wish everyone a great Mother’s Day with yo Mothers. And to those that have lost theirs I also wish a happy one with yo guardian angels in heaven