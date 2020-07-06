Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala

The bond between Somizi Mhlongo and his mother, legendary actress Mary Twala, has never been a secret.

The TV personality has always spoken fondly about his mother, openly celebrating her and thanking her for being his role model.

He said he celebrates her every day, and that he knew her love for him was "unconditional".

Twala died on Saturday, aged 80.

Tributes for the actress, who became a household name after starring in several theatre and film productions, have been pouring in since news of her death was confirmed.