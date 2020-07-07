TshisaLIVE

Fans show all the love to Caster and Violet over the pair's 'baby pictures'

07 July 2020 - 19:00
Caster and Violet have been hinting that their daughter arrived back in June 2019.
Caster and Violet have been hinting that their daughter arrived back in June 2019.
Image: Instagram/Caster Semenya

Fans have flooded athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet's mentions with messages of love, after the pair posted several social media pictures of a baby recently.

Caster and her wife are quite a private and so it came as a bit of a surprise to fans when Violet posted a pic of her with a pregnant belly on Instagram. The snap was originally shared by Caster for Violet's birthday last year, with her belly cropped out.

This was followed by a video, posted by Caster on Monday, of a baby walking and a snap of a baby wearing Nike shoes.

"And we walk," the athlete captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

And we walk.

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

Violet also shared a picture on Monday of baby shoes, captioning it: "Giving a girl the right shoes will help her to conquer the world ... She's just about to to do it".

When approached by TshisaLIVE, Caster's agent Lee-Roy Newton said he could not comment.

The posts come a month after the athlete shared several snaps of Nike baby clothes.

Fans were over the moon at the posts and filled social media with messages of love for the couple.

MORE:

Caster Semenya is focusing on her mental strength during the lockdown, urges fans to do the same

Caster Semenya says she's using the time during the lockdown to focus on her mental strength
Sport
3 months ago

Baby on board or part of a campaign? Caster Semenya and wife keep dropping 'baby' hints

Caster Semenya continues to drop a series of cryptic posts of newborn Nike clothes
Sport
4 weeks ago

'I run my own race': how Caster Semenya inspired a nation in 2019

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya endured one of the most difficult years of her career in 2019, but the champion stayed strong and undefeated.
Sport
6 months ago

Somizi to Caster Semenya: 'You are a strong black woman who conquers'

Somizi is behind his friend no matter what
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X