Fans show all the love to Caster and Violet over the pair's 'baby pictures'

Fans have flooded athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet's mentions with messages of love, after the pair posted several social media pictures of a baby recently.

Caster and her wife are quite a private and so it came as a bit of a surprise to fans when Violet posted a pic of her with a pregnant belly on Instagram. The snap was originally shared by Caster for Violet's birthday last year, with her belly cropped out.

This was followed by a video, posted by Caster on Monday, of a baby walking and a snap of a baby wearing Nike shoes.

"And we walk," the athlete captioned the video.