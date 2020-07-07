Fans show all the love to Caster and Violet over the pair's 'baby pictures'
Fans have flooded athlete Caster Semenya and her wife Violet's mentions with messages of love, after the pair posted several social media pictures of a baby recently.
Caster and her wife are quite a private and so it came as a bit of a surprise to fans when Violet posted a pic of her with a pregnant belly on Instagram. The snap was originally shared by Caster for Violet's birthday last year, with her belly cropped out.
This was followed by a video, posted by Caster on Monday, of a baby walking and a snap of a baby wearing Nike shoes.
"And we walk," the athlete captioned the video.
Violet also shared a picture on Monday of baby shoes, captioning it: "Giving a girl the right shoes will help her to conquer the world ... She's just about to to do it".
When approached by TshisaLIVE, Caster's agent Lee-Roy Newton said he could not comment.
The posts come a month after the athlete shared several snaps of Nike baby clothes.
Fans were over the moon at the posts and filled social media with messages of love for the couple.
I've got to stan Caster. First she posted those small baby clothes and then boom a cute lil legs now a walking video. Mokgadi is the one— Spaza Mogul 💴💰💷 (@Ms_Lethu) July 6, 2020
Baby is growing up as fast as Caster runs. She's so cute.— Slut Dragon Thief 😈 (@Lino_Lauza) July 7, 2020
There is no public figure I love like Caster Semenya. I become so happy for her like I know her personally. She deserves every good thing coming her way. Also, that clip of her baby. 😍❤️😍— Gundo 🎬🎭🌍 (@Leni_Ndivine) July 6, 2020
That's champion legs walking there. Challengers must start training now already if they want a chance lol— Symbolic Executioner (@k3170Makan) July 6, 2020
I am living for Mama Caster and baby Semenya 😍 https://t.co/b0pYeW0rSG— M.C.B,PhD 🇯🇲 (@ProfMCBrown) July 5, 2020
aww she is so beautiful. i wish her the best and you— eleni paganitsa (@elenipaganitsa) July 6, 2020