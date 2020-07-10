TshisaLIVE

WATCH | TT Mbah celebrates after 'surviving coronavirus'

My mental, emotional, spiritual and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival! I tested negative on July 9.”

10 July 2020 - 09:00
Thato 'TT' Mbha has recovered from coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/TT Mbha

Reality TV star and real estate agent TT Mbha has taken to his social media to announce the good news that he's recovered from Covid-19 and is a survivor of the virus.

The reality TV star, who is also a close friend of Somizi, had on social media last month shared that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was doing all he could to recover.

He returned to Twitter this week with some good news, announcing his recovery. He also revealed that in 2014 he had triumphed over meningitis.

“I tested positive on June 24! My mental, emotional, spiritual and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival! I tested negative on July 9. By the mighty and unshakeable grace of God, I survived meningitis in 2014 and in 2020 I survived coronavirus!” he said.

TT went on to encourage those going through their recovery journeys from the sickness to stay strong and hopeful.

“You can, must and will be a coronavirus survivor too! I thank you all for your prayer.”

An overjoyed Mbha had a mini celebration in his car as he praised the lord for “preserving his life” with a traditional gospel song saying as much.

Watch his video below.

