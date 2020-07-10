WATCH | TT Mbah celebrates after 'surviving coronavirus'

Reality TV star and real estate agent TT Mbha has taken to his social media to announce the good news that he's recovered from Covid-19 and is a survivor of the virus.

The reality TV star, who is also a close friend of Somizi, had on social media last month shared that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was doing all he could to recover.

He returned to Twitter this week with some good news, announcing his recovery. He also revealed that in 2014 he had triumphed over meningitis.