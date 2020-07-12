Balloons, bats and Barbie: 7 snaps inside Kairo’s glam 5th birthday party
Kairo Forbes turned five this week and celebrated with two parties, dozens of balloons and 1 million followers.
Although the national lockdown has people stuck indoors, it didn't stop DJ Zinhle from having a fun bash at home for her little influencer.
She posted some snaps from a party she threw downstairs, which included first a Barbie breakfast and later a Vampirina-themed do.
There was even a bit of cosplay, with Kairo donning blue skin and black braids.
Dozens of pink, purple, blue, white and black balloons filled the room, with paper bats everywhere.
For her birthday, Kairo donated 100 masks to charity.
DJ Zinhle later took to Twitter to thank fans for their birthday wishes and said Kairo had a "beautiful day".
Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Kairo had a beautiful day. ❤️— #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 8, 2020
DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter is already one of the most successful celeb kids in the country. She also recently reached 1 million Instagram followers.
In 2019, she released a watch in collaboration with her mom's Era by DJ Zinhle brand.