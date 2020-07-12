TshisaLIVE

Balloons, bats and Barbie: 7 snaps inside Kairo’s glam 5th birthday party

12 July 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Kairo Forbes is five years old already.

Image: Kairo Forbes instagram

Kairo Forbes turned five this week and celebrated with two parties, dozens of balloons and 1 million followers.

Although the national lockdown has people stuck indoors, it didn't stop DJ Zinhle from having a fun bash at home for her little influencer. 

She posted some snaps from a party she threw downstairs, which included first a Barbie breakfast and later a Vampirina-themed do.

There was even a bit of cosplay, with Kairo donning blue skin and black braids.

Dozens of  pink, purple, blue, white and black balloons filled the room, with paper bats everywhere.

The pink and yellow birthday cake that Kairo had for her breakfast birthday party.

Image: DJ Zinhle
Disney's 'Vampirina' themed balloons and table at Kairo's 5th birthday.

Image: DJ Zinhle
Kairo Forbes dressed up as Disney's 'Vampirina', posing with mom DJ Zinhle and dog Kleo

Image: DJ Zinhle
Part of the Barbie-themed breakfast.

Image: DJ Zinhle
The birthday cake for the second celebration

Image: DJ Zinhle

For her birthday, Kairo donated 100 masks to charity.

DJ Zinhle later took to Twitter to thank fans for their birthday wishes and said Kairo had a "beautiful day".

DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter is already one of the most successful celeb kids in the country. She also recently reached 1 million Instagram followers.

In 2019, she released a watch in collaboration with her mom's Era by DJ Zinhle brand.

