DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days

DJ Zinhle has scored another huge business win, selling out her latest business venture in just days.

Zinhle and her daughter Kairo launched a face mask range last Friday in partnership with Jireh Wellness.

The “stereoscopic UV-proof mask” comes in a pack of two and features a “3D design, fashion style”. It’s also advertised to “prevent pollens, dust and smog”.

The masks, which come in black with the wording “This girl can” and a kiddies' version with panda details, were sold out by Monday.

“I would like to thank you all for your support. Our masks are sold out We’re working hard to make sure we meet the demand, and the masks will be restocked on Wednesday,” Zinhle announced on Instagram.