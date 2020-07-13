TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's the video that left K.O feeling 'violated' by the Gauteng government

13 July 2020 - 15:00
K.O wants Gauteng province's Twitter to account for a video they posted.
K.O wants Gauteng province's Twitter to account for a video they posted.
An animated video tweeted by the official Gauteng province Twitter page in an effort to discourage mass meetings may have opened it up to a lawsuit from rapper Ntokozo "K.O" Mdluli, who was left infuriated by how the video was edited to make him the "face of Covid".

The animated video features cartoon characters that share an uncanny resemblance to K.O and his former Cashtime crew, the likes of Kid X and Nomuzi Mabena. While the original video allegedly done by Phaatoons in 2015 was about how the entertainers were the kings of "nice time", the video posted by the Gauteng province Twitter account was allegedly obviously edited to convey a different message.

K.O was not amused in the least, and took to Twitter to say as much.

"What is this? Deliberately using a suggestive caricature of myself (and my former Cashtime associates) in this fashion as the face of Covid.  No consent?! A whole GP government! How low and unscrupulous!" he said.

The rapper went on to share that he was seeking legal advice. 

"I feel violated and extremely disrespected. Seeking legal advice," K.O said.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Gauteng province spokesperson Pinkie Numa using several communication methods, including email and phone calls. This was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

Watch the video that infuriated K.O below:

Here is the original cartoon episode below:

