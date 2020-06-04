K.O: In this culture, you only get crowned when you die

Rapper K.O has shared how the industry only fully appreciates artists when they are gone.

K.O has contributed a lot to the South African hip-hop community and this week a fan expressed how unfair it is that the Skhanda Love hitmaker is often overlooked and not given the respect he deserves.

Being rather mature about it, K.O replied to the stan by pointing out that artists were often only appreciated after they died.

"Sadly you only get that type of crowning soon as you die in this culture," he said, adding that he wouldn't let that deter him.