'It's a war, this thing': Sthandiwe Kgoroge on beating Covid-19

After being in self-isolation for 14 days actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge has revealed that she has made a full recovery from Covid-19.

“I made it out of the battlefield (it’s a war, this thing!) and I’ll live to tell the tale! His mercy said no,” she told her fans on social media.

Sthandiwe revealed that she had tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post on July 5. As her family tested negative, she has been in isolation ever since.

“Thank you for your prayers. Some prayer warriors I’ve never even met, but the call to action was the same: we’re on our feet, Sthandiwe, we’re praying for you!” she said of the support she received on her journey to recovery.