'It's a war, this thing': Sthandiwe Kgoroge on beating Covid-19

16 July 2020 - 18:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Sthandiwe Kgoroge has recovered from Covid-19 after a 14-day isolation period
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

After being in self-isolation for 14 days actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge has revealed that she has made a full recovery from Covid-19. 

“I made it out of the battlefield (it’s a war, this thing!) and I’ll live to tell the tale! His mercy said no,” she told her fans on social media. 

Sthandiwe revealed that she had tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post on July 5. As her family tested negative, she has been in isolation ever since.

“Thank you for your prayers. Some prayer warriors I’ve never even met, but the call to action was the same: we’re on our feet, Sthandiwe, we’re praying for you!” she said of the support she received on her journey to recovery.

Day 9 of recovery since testing positive for Covid19.I don't even have enemies but if i did,i wouldn't wish this on them.This virus hits at all your vital organs,everything.I thank God the rest of the family is clear.I've been self isolating.Its lonely but God lives and i know for a fact this too shall pass.I pray for all my industry colleagues who are infected.I pray for your strength. What has been helping me: .Prayer(Pleading the blood of Jesus) .Pulse-Oximeter to check my Oxygen .Thermometer to check my temperature .Zinc .Vitamin D .Vitamin C Mhlonyane (Take with caution and on advice) And Panado for the unbearable headaches. Steam Gargle Steam Gargle Steam(4× a day) This virus hates heat.

