Innocent Sadiki explains Sthoko’s 'homophobic' behaviour: She's just selfish

Skeem Saam fans were completely shocked at Sthoko's homophobic reaction towards her on-screen son Clement's sexuality, but the actress behind the role, Innocent Sadiki, has explained that Sthoko's reaction wasn't fuelled by homophobia but by her selfishness.

Fans of the popular soapie expected Mantuli to be homophobic but assumed that Sthoko, being a young and modern woman would have a different reaction. Most fans struggled to understand where her reluctance to accept her son as gay came from.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Innocent broke it down.

“We knew that her reaction would shock people ... because what people don't realise is that while Sthoko is a young woman, she's very old school and set in the ways she was taught. So she's really not as open-minded as people would expect her to be.

“Sthoko loves her son very much and for her it was more fear and her being self-centred that prevailed, more so than actual homophobia. She doesn't hate gay people or judge them as harshly as her typically-homophobic mother, but she knows how they are treated in the world and wishes more than anything that she didn't have to be the one with a gay son needing protection. So she made Clement's sexuality all about her, her life, her job, how people would treat her and what she would have to do to now protect her son because he's gay.”