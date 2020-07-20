TshisaLIVE

‘I feel fine,' - 'Gomora’s' Ama Qamata tests positive for Covid-19

20 July 2020 - 12:00
Young actress Ama Qamata tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Ama Qamata

Gomora actress Ama Qamata's fans have filled her TL with well wishes after she announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress, who is also popular for her lead role on Netflix's Blood and Water, made her results public through a video on Instagram Live, reassuring fans that she is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“I just want to take this video to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I feel fine, honestly I have very mild symptoms. The only thing I’m experiencing is just I can’t smell or taste anything. Other than that I feel fine.”

Ama also used the opportunity to encourage people to follow the regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus. She asked people to stay at home as much as they can and to avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary.

“I just have to tell everyone to stay indoors, if there’s no reason to leave your house, don’t. If you’re leaving your house make sure you guys sanitise, keep your distance, wear your mask and guys we’re gonna get through this. Like the saying goes: tough times never last, only tough people last, so we’ll be fine,” she said.

Her fans have been flooding her TL with messages of support.

