‘I feel fine,' - 'Gomora’s' Ama Qamata tests positive for Covid-19

“I just want to take this video to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I feel fine, honestly I have very mild symptoms. The only thing I’m experiencing is just I can’t smell or taste anything. Other than that I feel fine.”

Ama also used the opportunity to encourage people to follow the regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus. She asked people to stay at home as much as they can and to avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary.

“I just have to tell everyone to stay indoors, if there’s no reason to leave your house, don’t. If you’re leaving your house make sure you guys sanitise, keep your distance, wear your mask and guys we’re gonna get through this. Like the saying goes: tough times never last, only tough people last, so we’ll be fine,” she said.

Her fans have been flooding her TL with messages of support.