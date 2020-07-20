Veteran actor Allen Booi has died
Veteran actor Allen Booi has died, talent agency Trinity Management confirmed in a statement on Monday.
The star, who featured in several major productions, including Tsha Tsha, Soul City, Backstage, Generations, Muvhango Zero Tolerance, Mponeng, After Nine and Isidingo died at his Johannesburg home on Monday morning.
The agency said a statement from his family would be released later with further details.
It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information #RIPAllenBooi pic.twitter.com/9GiBQTVFCh— Trinity Management (@TrinityManageSA) July 20, 2020
Booi was perhaps best known for his role as Mike in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha and as Godfrey Xaba After Nine.
News of his death sent shockwaves across the industry, with several celebs paying tribute to the star.
Actor John Kani hailed Booi as "a gentle man", while actress Ayanda Thabethe said it was a great loss to the entertainment industry
To think we just spoke yesterday 💔💔💔☹️ https://t.co/eEDcRnvAH9— Obey Muchipisi (@Obey_Muchipisi) July 20, 2020
We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of sports broadcaster, Kaunda Ntunja and veteran actor Allen Booi. #RIPKaundaNtunja #RIPAllenBooi pic.twitter.com/EMj1DBfaOH— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 20, 2020
We are saddened by the passing of a great South African actor Allen Booi.— Quizzical Pictures (@Quizzical_P) July 20, 2020
Allen Booi was a great South African actor best known for his role as Mike in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha, from 2003-2006.https://t.co/8xo2fPP9O4#RIPAllenBooi pic.twitter.com/MPO5g7WlVl
When I see Tatu Allen Booi @NaakMusiQ comes to mind as (Bantu) on Igazi👌🏻🙉🙏. Rest in Peace Allen Booi🙏 pic.twitter.com/IjvqY4HsrL— Prof Bantu Bhungane💎 (@bantu_bhungane) July 20, 2020