Veteran actor Allen Booi has died

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
20 July 2020 - 20:42
Actor Allen Booi has died.
Image: Trinity Management Agency

Veteran actor Allen Booi has died, talent agency Trinity Management confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The star, who featured in several major productions, including Tsha Tsha, Soul City, Backstage, Generations, Muvhango Zero Tolerance, Mponeng, After Nine and Isidingo died at his Johannesburg home on Monday morning.

The agency said a statement from his family would be released later with further details.

Booi was perhaps best known for his role as Mike in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha and as Godfrey Xaba After Nine.

News of his death sent shockwaves across the industry, with several celebs paying tribute to the star.

Actor John Kani hailed Booi as "a gentle man", while actress Ayanda Thabethe said it was a great loss to the entertainment industry

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
