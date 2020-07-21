'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi video

The Queen actor SK Khoza has apologised to his fans, friends and the Fergusons after a video of him at a party featuring topless women in a jacuzzi went viral on social media this week.

The video shows the star walking around the room, while topless women dance and touch each other. The video surfaced online and soon landed the actor on the trends list.

As fans shared their outrage over the incident, SK took to Twitter to apologise for his actions.

“An inappropriate video of myself was leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself.

“I have put Ferguson Films, my family, and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret,” he said.

He admitted that his actions were “unacceptable and said he should have made “better decisions”.

The party appeared to have happened during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, when mass gatherings and parties are prohibited, and SK said that he took full responsibility for his actions.

“I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.”