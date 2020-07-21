TshisaLIVE

'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi video

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 July 2020 - 11:00
SK Khoza has apologised after the video went viral on social media this week.
SK Khoza has apologised after the video went viral on social media this week.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

The Queen actor SK Khoza has apologised to his fans, friends and the Fergusons after a video of him at a party featuring topless women in a jacuzzi went viral on social media this week.

The video shows the star walking around the room, while topless women dance and touch each other. The video surfaced online and soon landed the actor on the trends list.

As fans shared their outrage over the incident, SK took to Twitter to apologise for his actions.

“An inappropriate video of myself was leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself.

“I have put Ferguson Films, my family, and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret,” he said.

He admitted that his actions were “unacceptable and said he should have made “better decisions”.

The party appeared to have happened during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, when mass gatherings and parties are prohibited, and SK said that he took full responsibility for his actions.

I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Neither the Fergusons, nor Mzansi Magic have responded to SK Khoza's apology.

MORE

WATCH | SK and Abdul Khoza speak brotherhood & go down memory lane

The #KhozaBrothers childhood stories left their fans with no choice but to stan!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen'

"Maybe Shaka should return to the grave," some fans said.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SK Khoza has a message for the Fergusons' haters

'Everyone is just hating on y’all. When you the best, people will talk, it doesn’t matter if you doing good or bad’
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small defends his 'king of amapiano' crown: 'I never said I’m better ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Veteran actor Allen Booi has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X