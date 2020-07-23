Cassper Nyovest slams Mark Fish for ‘all lives matter’ stance

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the chorus of outrage over former Bafana Bafana footballer Mark Fish's comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mark sparked outrage when he liked a tweet that claimed Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was a “BEE appointment” and a racist “just like (Mmusi) Maimane”. The star responded by claiming “all lives matter”.

He later apologised for the offence his comments caused, but denied that he is racist.

“Sorry to offend many people. I certainly am not a racist but I am a firm believer in all people matter so all lives matter. No matter our past, focus on today and the future. If you don’t stand for something you will always fall for everything. Have a fantastic evening,” he wrote.

Cassper was left fuming at the apology and took to Twitter to urge the star to “stop tarnishing” his legacy.

He added that Mark was “reckless” with his comments and it was a “clear display of white privilege”.