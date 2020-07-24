The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she lost her husband
“The storyline was bittersweet for me”
Two years after losing her husband, actress Tsholo Matshaba was reminded of his death in her role as Rakgadi Kedibone on The River.
Rakgadi was heartbroken this week when her lover Ntsizwa Mabutho passes away due to kidney failure.
Tsholo's husband, former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba, died in February 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Taking to Instagram this week, Tsholo reflected on the pain of that loss, as she reflected on Rakgadi's grief.
She said the story was close to her heart and was grateful producers had chosen her to carry "the hurt and pain" of losing a loved one.
She also paid tribute to actor Meshack Mavuso, who played the role of Ntsizwa on the show.
“The storyline was bittersweet for me. I couldn’t have asked for a better thespian than you to relive the love I found and still have for my husband Chris Matshaba,” said Tsholo.
Abuti Ntsizwa You were created as a representation of many of our people's struggle, not only here in South Africa but the world at large. Your journey was supposed to remind our leaders of their cause for THEIR people. Tshedza Pictures could have chosen any other characters to carry the happiness of finding the soulmate and carrying the hurt and pain of losing that soul but they chose you, @mavuso101 and I. What a privilege to work alongside a giant such as yourself. What a pleasure to experience you as a humble yet immensely accomplished Thespian. How greatful I am that @tshedzapictures chose an accomplished Thespian to work with on a story close to my home, close to my heart. This storyline was bitter-sweet for me. I couldn't have asked for a better Thespian than you, to re-live the love I found and still have for my departed husband, Chris Matshaba. It was an honour that I will cherish forever. Thank for teaching me humility above all your accomplishments in our industry. I hope to hear your naughty school boy-laugh soon.
Her comments come days after Meshack penned his own tribute to Ntsizwa.
“I get teary-eyed thinking about the people that are going through what you went through bhut’ wam. I hope our government will watch this story, feel your pain and be inspired to increase the efforts in building effective and life-saving health care facilities for our people,” he wrote.