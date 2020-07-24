TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Violinist Davina Mae 'remasters' Master KG's Jerusalema

24 July 2020 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA violinist Davina Mae Gordon remixed Master KG's Jerusalama.
SA violinist Davina Mae Gordon remixed Master KG's Jerusalama.
Image: Instagram/Davina Mae Gordon

SA’s violinist Davina Mae Gordon has remastered Master KG’s hit song ‘Jerusalema.’ She joins scores of dance music lovers and enthusiasts who have taken to social media to share their remixed versions of the song. Some shared videos dancing to the song.

The song has long been a firm favourite among South Africans since it was released in December. The song features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. It has garnered more than 47 million views on YouTube.

The remixed version, which features Nigerian musician Burna Boy, has surpassed 2.5 million views. Burna Boy and Master KG released the remix in May this year.

He told TimesLIVE that his song has reached the heights of ‘Macarena.’ He said the first dance challenge started in before the lockdown in Angola. He said the initial challenge remains his favourite because it birthed the now global challenge.

