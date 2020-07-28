TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans

28 July 2020 - 13:00
Rapulana Seiphemo is latest addition on 'The Queen'.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sibusiso Msibi

The arrival of Rapulana Seiphemo on The Queen, alongside Kenneth Nkosi and Zandile Msutwana, has made it nearly impossible for fans of the telenovela to focus on their characters.

Ever since the trio ended up on the show together, fans have been freaking out about the "White Wedding  film reunion". Rapulana played the role of a best man to Kenneth, who marries Zandile in the film.

Rapulana, as Hector, is a convincing dirty cop and Kenneth as Jarose seems to provide necessary comical relief in scenes.

However, this has not stopped fans from making up their own storylines and joking about their old ties.

Of course, it is not the only "throwback" that exists as The Queen settles into season five with these new arrivals.

Rapulana and Connie Ferguson are one of the most iconic couplings in TV history as Tau and Karabo Moroka on Generations: The Legacy. Now, the actors have reunited and brought their A game to The Queen.

Since Jerry died on the show, everything has been chaotic on Twitter as fans react with memes to the scenes, new faces and old ties.

Here are some of the reactions.

