IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans
The arrival of Rapulana Seiphemo on The Queen, alongside Kenneth Nkosi and Zandile Msutwana, has made it nearly impossible for fans of the telenovela to focus on their characters.
Ever since the trio ended up on the show together, fans have been freaking out about the "White Wedding film reunion". Rapulana played the role of a best man to Kenneth, who marries Zandile in the film.
Rapulana, as Hector, is a convincing dirty cop and Kenneth as Jarose seems to provide necessary comical relief in scenes.
However, this has not stopped fans from making up their own storylines and joking about their old ties.
Of course, it is not the only "throwback" that exists as The Queen settles into season five with these new arrivals.
Rapulana and Connie Ferguson are one of the most iconic couplings in TV history as Tau and Karabo Moroka on Generations: The Legacy. Now, the actors have reunited and brought their A game to The Queen.
Since Jerry died on the show, everything has been chaotic on Twitter as fans react with memes to the scenes, new faces and old ties.
Here are some of the reactions.
#TheQueenMzansi when you see Karabo and Tau reuniting again & Remember their love on Generations. pic.twitter.com/1z71UDru0T— R500Billion🇿🇦 (@SandakahleMbat1) July 27, 2020
Can't believe Kenneth is letting his White Wedding wife be disrespected by Tau #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hUpx2sUiZs— IG:@nhlanhla.ngwaqa ✨ (@Batgirl_nhlay) July 27, 2020
The perfect duo to replace Jerry le Stherere🔥🔥I trust these guys, Rapulana le Kenneth👑 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/P5YTAeN75I— Big deal ting (@TraezeM13) July 27, 2020
Here's to hoping Tau and the queen have a— Deku (@Bab_Mortar) July 27, 2020
Tau: HOW MANY TIMES DID YOU SELL DRUGS? ONCE? TWI..
Queen: MULTIPLE TIMES DEMET TAU
Tau:
#TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/c0DYWHn4QP
So Tau is a dirty cop 👮♀️ kuzo shuba #TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/oKd3eL6LtU— Xoza_m 💎 (@Xozam1) July 27, 2020
Tau killed Jerry because he still likes Karabo Moroka#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ohrtC2T4sL— RewindMzansi (@RewindMzansi) July 27, 2020
So Tau came to #TheQueenMzansi to kill Karabo because she cheated on him on #GenerationsTheLegacy Yazi shem he must learn to move on pic.twitter.com/znx0vn37MQ— CESC FABREGAS (@ShabaMebza1) July 26, 2020
Still Tau to me!— RewindMzansi (@RewindMzansi) July 27, 2020
Finish and klaar #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SsEPKe7P0T
Karabo cheated on Tau and now Tau is back for revenge #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UFeoCrnxVx— Spiritual Maintenance (@_Miss_Tango) July 27, 2020