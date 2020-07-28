Maphorisa to his rivals: These lames are weak, three years popping and then they are out

DJ Maphorisa has taken shots at his rivals, questioning their longevity in the industry.

The star is no stranger to throwing shade at others in the industry, and this week he warmed up his Twitter fingers and took aim at artists who blow up and then disappear within three years.

“You need to be fit for days for this music. It’s not a child’s play,” he tweeted, adding: “These lames are weak, three years popping then you are out."

He said the secret to not just being a flash in the pan is to “exercise your ears” and “be flexible”.

He also told his followers not to attack him for speaking the truth.

“Don't be mad at me, I am just doing my job,” he said.

His comments had fans guessing who he might be snubbing, but the star said he wasn't about that life and won't spill any names.

Phori has been in the industry for more than a decade, and last month told fans it took him about 10 years to get a proper foot in the door.