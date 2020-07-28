TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa to his rivals: These lames are weak, three years popping and then they are out

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
28 July 2020 - 15:00
DJ Maphorisa has taken shots at his rivals.
DJ Maphorisa has taken shots at his rivals.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Maphorisa has taken shots at his rivals, questioning their longevity in the industry.

The star is no stranger to throwing shade at others in the industry, and this week he warmed up his Twitter fingers and took aim at artists who blow up and then disappear within three years.

“You need to be fit for days for this music. It’s not a child’s play,” he tweeted, adding: “These lames are weak, three years popping then you are out."

He said the secret to not just being a flash in the pan is to “exercise your ears” and “be flexible”.

He also told his followers not to attack him for speaking the truth.

“Don't be mad at me, I am just doing my job,” he said.

His comments had fans guessing who he might be snubbing, but the star said he wasn't about that life and won't spill any names.

Phori has been in the industry for more than a decade, and last month told fans it took him about 10 years to get a proper foot in the door.

He is now focusing on unearthing new talent and putting the next wave on, recently dropping a single with young muso Bob Mabena.

He also collaborated with vocalist Sha Sha, who last month won a 2020 BET Viewers' Choice award for Best New International Act.

DJ Maphorisa: 'It took me 10 years to really crack the SA music industry'

Phori was flexing on all his haters.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LOL! DJ Maphorisa not phased by people mocking his small kitchen

"My kitchen is clean now."
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Maphorisa unfazed by the haters: I don’t know English that well and I am proud of it

Maphorisa is quickly becoming the king of the clapback.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video TshisaLIVE
  2. Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Thobile's 54 missed calls TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG's 'Jerusalema' challenge hits Italy TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X