LOL! DJ Maphorisa not phased by people mocking his small kitchen

'Twitter loves perfection,' Phori hit back

28 July 2020 - 06:00
DJ Maphorisa has told his critics where to get off.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

Twitter has basically spent the last few days dragging DJ Maphorisa for his Smeg-less, messy kitchen, but Phori took it all with a pinch of salt.

For a guy known for spicy clap backs and catching feels on the TL over almost anything, Maphorisa showed his followers a different, light-hearted version of himself this past weekend.

The hit maker posted a throwback snap to his 21st birthday party, and tweeps had a field day mocking it.

In the snap, Phori wore a Lacoste shirt, Brentwood-looking pants and Nike sneakers.

All you need to do is look at his face to see the guy was feelin' himself!

Just when the TL got over Phori and his "rich taxi driver" aesthetic, the DJ posted a picture of himself in his kitchen cooking.

Tweeps not only had a problem with his small kitchen, but also with its messiness. 

It was so bad that someone even zoomed into the picture and told Phori he needed to get another metallic pot scrubber because the one in the picture is in ICU. 

The tweet of his kitchen got more than 400 comments and retweets, but Phori wasn't touched.

"Twitter loves perfection, tjo. My kitchen is clean now," he said as he laughed off the jokes.

