LOL! DJ Maphorisa not phased by people mocking his small kitchen

Twitter has basically spent the last few days dragging DJ Maphorisa for his Smeg-less, messy kitchen, but Phori took it all with a pinch of salt.

For a guy known for spicy clap backs and catching feels on the TL over almost anything, Maphorisa showed his followers a different, light-hearted version of himself this past weekend.

The hit maker posted a throwback snap to his 21st birthday party, and tweeps had a field day mocking it.

In the snap, Phori wore a Lacoste shirt, Brentwood-looking pants and Nike sneakers.

All you need to do is look at his face to see the guy was feelin' himself!