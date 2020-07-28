Tumisho Masha slams claims the Bible is 'patriarchal'

Actor Tumisho Masha has stood by his claim that the Bible does not relegate women or their voices, after a fierce debate erupted on social media this week.

Rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo had the streets in meltdown mode this week when she claimed the Bible is “the epitome of patriarchy”, and had little representation of women.

“You telling me that was a record of people’s holy encounters and they barely got 10 nyana women to talk about their moments with Jesus? Gurl, bye,” Boity wrote.

Tumisho responded to Boity’s comments, urging her to study the book and research some of the strong females in the Bible.

He later took to Instagram to address the topic and said he didn’t feel there was much to defend.

“The more time I spend on God's word the more I realise there isn’t much to defend. It’s either you believe it or you don’t. He’s either real to you or He’s not. Whatever your ‘truth’ is, be content in it without undermining and bringing down the beliefs of others.”

Quoting a scripture about both women and men being dependent on each other and equal, he said that the Bible was clearly not patriarchal.

“I love how the word makes it clear in a very non-patriarchal way that both men and women rely on each other. God made them equal partners in life, and they should respect each other and respect each other always,” he wrote.

He said it was important to “find your truth”, but not bring down other beliefs.

“Find your truth and be steadfast in it, but don’t hold it in such high regard that you rebuke and bring down the beliefs of others. And remember that in all your getting, get understanding. That’s where true wealth lies.”