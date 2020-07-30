TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi feels like Big Boy’s motivational speech was directed at them

30 July 2020 - 15:00
'Skeem Saam's' Big Boy and Leshole were the best father-son duo on TV and fans are sad they won't be seeing Big Boy on their screens.
Image: Twitter/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam viewers felt like Big Boy was talking to them directly on Wednesday night, when he shouted at Leshole to be careful of the enemy who never sleeps.

Leshole got home excited after a conversation with Meneer Magongwa (who at some point was an enemy of his) about how well his life is going after a series of misfortunes.

Meneer went on to ask Leshole to come back to Turf High and give a motivational talk to  the pupils so that they can be inspired by his story.

Obviously the very flattered Leshole eventually agreed and even got excited at the prospect of doing the talk.

That was until he went home to tell his father, Big Boy, all about it.

Instead of the joy Leshole expected Big Boy to have over the proposal, Big Boy straight up flipped and told Leshole not to entertain the invite.

The old man shared some wisdom that left Leshole angry but gave viewers food for thought.

He reminded Leshole that just a few months ago, the people he wants to “inspire” were only happy to watch him fail and he told him about the dangers of sharing his plans and testifying about his success before it actually happens.

After all, the pair have had so many things go wrong in their lives, who's to say that Leshole's pilot dream isn't under threat?

Tweeps totes agreed with Big Boy and even took the message as a reminder not to go about blabbing about their plans in the company of enemies ...

Here are some of the memes they shared in reaction.

