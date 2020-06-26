Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we wanna groove!'
Kabza De Small has again shown his unmatched work ethic and skill when he dropped his much anticipated album, I am the king of amapiano: Sweet & Dust, on Friday.
The Twitter streets are ready for the president to unlock level 1 of the lockdown, thanks to Kabza's 27 track amapiano album. And no one can blame them because the whole album is a vibe.
Fans lost their minds over the amazing features on the album, and had no choice but to address Kabza like the king he knows he is.
Fans couldn't even pick a favourite song because Kabza is just that good. Although there were some who were saying that perhaps that Prince Kaybee's jab was for Kabza after all.
What jab you ask? Last week, Prince Kaybee tweeted unsolicited advice to no one in particular about how to make a great album. In his advice, he cautioned against artists working too fast on albums which made them sound the same.
However, Prince Kaybee on Friday morning came out to shut down those very people for using his words to belittle Kabza, who he never named as the intended recipient of his floating advice.
Check out his tweet.
But guys NOOOO, I never said any of this, STOP‼️ https://t.co/3OJ0TkHGoL— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 26, 2020
The album has properly summarised the genre of amapiano, and all the contributors are also hit makers in their own right.
The album, of course, has Phori as Madumane but it also has Burna Boy, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Daliwonga, Samthing Soweto, Shasha, Mlindo, and Bontle Smith, to mention a few.
Here are some reactions to Kabza the "king of amapiano's" work.
#kabzadesmall is the person he thinks he is a Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/pcOQzgox9M— ®️ (@SirMakavelli) June 26, 2020
@niapearlza Nia lo is the one🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #IAmTheKingOfAmapiano pic.twitter.com/ma4bnQ1n1Q— Brian (@Brian62370660) June 26, 2020
I'm on a second song but already I wanna open my Heineken. #IAmTheKingOfAmapiano pic.twitter.com/V7EDnKibcz— ι αм fℓσ (@Flo_Taolo) June 26, 2020
Kabza ke the king he thinks he is.. Like Wow#kabza #kabzadesmall pic.twitter.com/45RZDnyGsB— feelwe💜 (@RMoopi) June 26, 2020
How are we going to sleep #kabzadesmall @KabzaDeSmall_ is killing us pic.twitter.com/3AfgOAwkUS— fura fuzile (@its_fura) June 25, 2020
#kabzadesmall is really the king of amapiano. Ke ya gago piano Kabza, we salute! pic.twitter.com/lueTVYFowc— THE CSI GUY 🔎 (@neo_manezzy) June 26, 2020
Ke sure Prince kaybee is looking for all the negative comments about #kabzadesmall album...phuma moya omubi...fire pic.twitter.com/tzWK6FNS9M— Mnyamande (@iAm_dibo) June 26, 2020
When Burna Boy said qqqqmmmmmxxxxxxmmnnnbbbbbbmmmmmmmmxxxxxxxbbbbtttttaaaaweoooo wololololo on Sponono #kabza #kabzadesmall pic.twitter.com/feNY6hYNQV— Nqobile precious (@Nqobsiee) June 26, 2020
Mara Kabza. A whole 27 tracks to an album.— Micarlo Malan (@Micarlo_LM2509) June 26, 2020
Was he trying to dedicate a song to each year Liverpool struggled to win the league.#kabzadesmall pic.twitter.com/MvDvrSf2jQ