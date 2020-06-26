Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we wanna groove!'

Kabza De Small has again shown his unmatched work ethic and skill when he dropped his much anticipated album, I am the king of amapiano: Sweet & Dust, on Friday.

The Twitter streets are ready for the president to unlock level 1 of the lockdown, thanks to Kabza's 27 track amapiano album. And no one can blame them because the whole album is a vibe.

Fans lost their minds over the amazing features on the album, and had no choice but to address Kabza like the king he knows he is.

Fans couldn't even pick a favourite song because Kabza is just that good. Although there were some who were saying that perhaps that Prince Kaybee's jab was for Kabza after all.

What jab you ask? Last week, Prince Kaybee tweeted unsolicited advice to no one in particular about how to make a great album. In his advice, he cautioned against artists working too fast on albums which made them sound the same.

However, Prince Kaybee on Friday morning came out to shut down those very people for using his words to belittle Kabza, who he never named as the intended recipient of his floating advice.

Check out his tweet.