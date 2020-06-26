TshisaLIVE

Kabza de Small's new album has the streets screaming 'Open outside, Mr Pres, we wanna groove!'

26 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa helped Kabza de Small produce a blazing hot album in studio.
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Twitter

Kabza De Small has again shown his unmatched work ethic and skill when he dropped his much anticipated album, I am the king of amapiano: Sweet & Dust, on Friday.

The Twitter streets are ready for the president to unlock level 1 of the lockdown, thanks to Kabza's 27 track amapiano album. And no one can blame them because the whole album is a vibe.

Fans lost their minds over the amazing features on the album, and had no choice but to address Kabza like the king he knows he is.

Fans couldn't even pick a favourite song because Kabza is just that good. Although there were some who were saying that perhaps that Prince Kaybee's jab was for Kabza after all.

What jab you ask? Last week, Prince Kaybee tweeted unsolicited advice to no one in particular about how to make a great album. In his advice, he cautioned against artists working too fast on albums which made them sound the same.

However, Prince Kaybee on Friday morning came out to shut down those very people  for using his words to belittle Kabza, who he never named as the intended recipient of his floating advice.

Check out his tweet.

The album has properly summarised the genre of amapiano, and all the contributors are also hit makers in their own right.

The album, of course, has Phori as Madumane but it also has Burna Boy, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Daliwonga, Samthing Soweto, Shasha, Mlindo, and Bontle Smith, to mention a few.

Here are some reactions to Kabza the "king of amapiano's" work.

Maphorisa on Prince Kaybee's 'same beat' dig: I hope he's not talking about Kabza

Phori won't let any Kabza slander or sub-tweet win on his TL
3 days ago

DJ Maphorisa: 'It took me 10 years to really crack the SA music industry'

Phori was flexing on all his haters.
1 day ago

WATCH | BTS: Here's how DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small make their hits

PianoHub is a movement that has transformed to cater for fans during this time
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee: Imagine releasing an album with the same beat throughout

Is this a jab at the amapiano hitmaker?
6 days ago

Maphorisa shuts down Prince Kaybee collab talks: 'He needs to make at least 40 hits, he's a small boy'

Basically Phori asked Prince Kaybee's fans, "Is this your king?"
3 weeks ago

