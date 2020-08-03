TshisaLIVE

Cassper heartbroken at close family member's death: RIP papa, thank you for everything

" ... This man was not my biological father but he lived with my mom for years and he has been the man in my mom's life for years, hence he is my dad”

03 August 2020 - 11:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's family is in mourning.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's family is in mourning.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and his family are in mourning, after the death of his mother's partner, who was a father to him.

Cassper took to his social media to share the sombre news and said it had left him shattered.

RIP papa. Thank you for everything,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

RIP papa. Thank you for everything.

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

The post confused some, with the rapper coming out to explain that Papa Edgar was not his biological father but he had been with Cassper's mother for years and played the father role to him.

I see some people are confused about this post. I know I don't need to explain myself but just to put the facts out, this man was not my biological father but he lived with my mom for years and he has been the man in my mom's life for years. Hence he is my dad. RIP Papa Edgar.”

Fans and industry mates, such as Minnie Dlamini, Anga Makubalo, DJ Fresh, Bonang Matheba and many others, flooded Cassper's TL with condolences.

“Oh no man, my deepest condolences,” said Minnie.

“Sorry for your loss bro! Gomotsegang!” tweeted Fresh.

The Lion King creator Lebo M also paid tribute to Edgar, saying he was a mentor and a “brother” to him.

“RIP my big brother Egda Dikgole. Condolences my brother Cassper Nyovest and family. This man groomed me in my early days at Club Pelican and later at The Big Apple Lesotho, Maseru in 1979.”

READ MORE

WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard

Cassper Nyovest and Unathi are both inspired by this Zola video from back in the day
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest to guest judge on 'Idols SA' tonight

Cassper Nyovest is a guest judge in the latest season of 'Idols SA', season 16
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Mlindo the Vocalist defends himself: 'Celebrities are also human'

Mlindo just wanted to remind fans that he and his choms in celebville are also humans that are imperfect.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy cancer battle

Candy Moloi died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Zola 7 video that had Cassper & Unathi crushing hard TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'd rather be a single mother' - Manaka Ranaka causes a stir with 'patriarchy' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mihlali on being underpaid: 'I don't know what I was expecting, but not that ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
X