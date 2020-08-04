‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

After watching the black BMW that was supposedly transporting Kea Khoza blow up on The Queen, the one thing fans of the telenovela agree on is that the Fergusons sure did Dineo Langa dirty with such a "weak" exit.

Viewers of The Queen recently watched Sthembiso (Jerry Maake's colleague) get shot without his face even appearing in the episode. While viewers knew Kea wasn't going to be part of season five, they had high expectations of how her exit would be written.

After all, Kea played Harriet Khoza's daughter was part of the original cast of the popular telenovela but clearly, the writers and producers had a different plan.

So, instead of whatever fans thought would happen (which was clearly ambitious of them), Kea has apparently died after the car she was being driven in from the airport blew up. Kea's dies on her way to the funeral, thanks to Hector's plan.

Y'all remember when the Fergusons said characters had to die off for the sake of taking the storyline in a different direction? Well, Kea's death will be pinned on Vuyiswa as per Hector's plan.

Needless to say fans feel like Kea and in essence Dineo deserved better. They had the memes for the occasion as always and they also took to the TL to celebrate all the great scenes Kea brought them. Check the reactions out below.