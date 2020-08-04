‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode
After watching the black BMW that was supposedly transporting Kea Khoza blow up on The Queen, the one thing fans of the telenovela agree on is that the Fergusons sure did Dineo Langa dirty with such a "weak" exit.
Viewers of The Queen recently watched Sthembiso (Jerry Maake's colleague) get shot without his face even appearing in the episode. While viewers knew Kea wasn't going to be part of season five, they had high expectations of how her exit would be written.
After all, Kea played Harriet Khoza's daughter was part of the original cast of the popular telenovela but clearly, the writers and producers had a different plan.
So, instead of whatever fans thought would happen (which was clearly ambitious of them), Kea has apparently died after the car she was being driven in from the airport blew up. Kea's dies on her way to the funeral, thanks to Hector's plan.
Y'all remember when the Fergusons said characters had to die off for the sake of taking the storyline in a different direction? Well, Kea's death will be pinned on Vuyiswa as per Hector's plan.
Needless to say fans feel like Kea and in essence Dineo deserved better. They had the memes for the occasion as always and they also took to the TL to celebrate all the great scenes Kea brought them. Check the reactions out below.
So Kea is dead just like that😢? No screen appearance? Dololo nothing nje, am deeply hurt💔💔 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EU9nMIzbhQ— 💦The Silent one💦 (@SilentMunyai) August 3, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi So This was to show kea that her role was Nothing to the Ferguson's actually they will just buy a Car "Not just Ordinary " n burn it just like That ...— Nyandano Mugeri (@Nyandan96064022) August 4, 2020
I doubt she will never comeback like Shaka This One pic.twitter.com/AUvLBqy54X
Kea And Sthembiso They Just Died Without Being Seen,Just Like That Their Gone. Ehh They Will Fire You With Style ,Ku Rough,Ku Tricky,Ku Tense #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cvQQvLGGpQ— Onkgopotse Bakii K (@AobakoeKgoele) August 3, 2020
I can imagine Kea watching this episode and be like #TheQueenMzanzi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zsp0qWUnCN— Sisonke (@IamSisonke) August 3, 2020
Kea deserved a better send off than this😤😤 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DERw5YnDFn— Segomotso (@sgomiza) August 3, 2020
Ao bathong Kea , is gone just like that #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/d6tyggEgyh— Prudence🇿🇦♥️🙏👸 (@DipruZ) August 3, 2020
I don't appreciate Kea's leaving I really don't The Production must just bring her back #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cI5KIvRsF0— Snowflake_Actress🎭 (@Mandy_Maqwati) August 3, 2020
Kea is not dead, she was fired #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eKliWhJzni— Spiritual Maintenance (@_Miss_Tango) August 3, 2020
2020 year are to much last weak is sad cries Jerry die shot gun dead & today we cry Kea inside car Boom dies car burning finish ash lore lore😪💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/g2YdbRjVG2— Gontse (@G_ee010) August 3, 2020
Farewell to u Kea @therealdineo 🥺from #TheQueenMzanzi your role can die bt ur character will always be remembered n ur contribution to this drama, salute to u Ntombemhlophe🙌🏽🌻 @Mzansimagic #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/X8C6v816wQ— Nsikelelo (@Nsikelelo6) August 3, 2020
Who will miss Kea Khoza, nokdelela and her amazing fashion sense? #TheQueen #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/G8rO5i65c9— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvelase) August 3, 2020