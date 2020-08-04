HALALA! Kwesta is going to be a dad again

Yolanda told her followers that the baby is due in just three months.

“And then there were four. It’s been a while since I posted but yup, It’s official, our little family is growing. We’re expecting!”

She said she was humbled to know that God trusted her and her hubby to bring another life into the world.

“As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me and half of my love. We so excited and thankful for this miracle,” she wrote.

Kwesta said that when they had wanted to grow their family “God showed up”.

“We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love, Katlehong, Maldives, love, Kisses, Voetseks, love, strength, fear, love, good hair days and that thing on my head, and then love once again.

“Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up,” he added.

The posts were filled with messages of support and congratulations from fans and friends, including DJ Zinhle, Lerato Mvelase, Mpumi Somandla, Kid X, Gail Mabalane, Omuhle Gela and Thando Thabethe.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2018, Kwesta opened up about balancing his role as a dad with his career and said he always tried to make time for his daughter.

“It's sometime impossible to do both, you end up having to pick one as per day or based on the urgency or importance of what you need to do. But I try to do my best to not work too much or not to spend too much time with my family, neglecting music. It's a difficult balance to master and in fact, you never get to a point where you have the 'hang of it' but I try every day.”