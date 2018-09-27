Kwesta on family, raising a daughter & doing a balancing act

As one of the biggest musicians in Mzansi, Kwesta's life is one major juggling act and even though it's not a walk in the park he wouldn't swop it for anything in the world.

While it's a no brainer that Kwesta's family means the world to him, he told TshisaLIVE that they knew music held a spot right next to them and often made the compromise to allow him to make music at the expense of family time.

"It's sometime impossible to do both, you end up having to pick one as per day or based on the urgency or importance of what you need to do. But I try to do my best to not work too much or not to spend too much time with my family, neglecting music. It's a difficult balance to master and in fact, you never get to a point where you have the 'hang of it' but I try every day."

On the day of TshisaLIVE's interview with Kwesta he had spent over six hours in studio and missed a promised "date" with his wife and she wasn't too pleased with him.

However, Kwesta praised his wife for mostly being understanding and said he was mostly worried about missing moments with his daughter.

"It feels terrible to not be home to tuck her in but I call and say that I won't make it home in time to say goodnight. Like just last night, I got lost in the moment making music and I didn't say goodnight. It's a bad feeling to not be there, to miss those moments."