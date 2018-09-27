Kwesta on family, raising a daughter & doing a balancing act
As one of the biggest musicians in Mzansi, Kwesta's life is one major juggling act and even though it's not a walk in the park he wouldn't swop it for anything in the world.
While it's a no brainer that Kwesta's family means the world to him, he told TshisaLIVE that they knew music held a spot right next to them and often made the compromise to allow him to make music at the expense of family time.
"It's sometime impossible to do both, you end up having to pick one as per day or based on the urgency or importance of what you need to do. But I try to do my best to not work too much or not to spend too much time with my family, neglecting music. It's a difficult balance to master and in fact, you never get to a point where you have the 'hang of it' but I try every day."
On the day of TshisaLIVE's interview with Kwesta he had spent over six hours in studio and missed a promised "date" with his wife and she wasn't too pleased with him.
However, Kwesta praised his wife for mostly being understanding and said he was mostly worried about missing moments with his daughter.
"It feels terrible to not be home to tuck her in but I call and say that I won't make it home in time to say goodnight. Like just last night, I got lost in the moment making music and I didn't say goodnight. It's a bad feeling to not be there, to miss those moments."
Kwesta's daughter, Khai Asemahle Bulelwa Vilakazi looks like her daddy so much and the rapper has big dreams for her.
"I want her to know who she is and what she wants and to not let that be dictated to her by society or the world. I want her to carve out her own identity, find a dream and just follow it. She can be anything she wants to be as long as she knows that that's what she wants. To be strong-willed and stubborn about what she wants."
Kwesta said he was a stubborn child himself and even though it was a bit tough on his relationship with his mother, it was worth it in the end. Now that that he's older, he said his mom is almost like his best friend and she's also happy he stuck to his guns.
"I was stubborn and I was raised by a single mother and she had other dreams and they were mainly academic and I didn't share those dreams... and I was stubborn about it. So much so that we didn't get along for a while and I stopped living at home for a while."
Dakar III is expected to drop in 2019 however in the meantime Mzansi has approved his latest single, Vurvai as the 2018 December jam.
